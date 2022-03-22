1MILL shares slick music video for ‘Sober’

Thai rapper 1MILL has shared a new music video for ‘Sober’.

Released on Friday (March 18), the music video sees the rapper and his posse hanging out in his house and studio, and on the roof of a tall building. The rapper is also seen smoking and drinking.

Watch the music video for ‘Sober’ below.

‘Sober’ serves as the closing track for the Thai rapper’s fourth studio album, ‘ONLY1!’. Released today (March 22) onto all major streaming platforms, the album consists of 10 tracks, including the previously released singles ‘Change’, ‘Since I Was Young Freestyle’ and ‘It’s Over’.

Fresh cuts on the album include ‘Fu*k It Up’, ‘On My Own’. Featured artists on ‘ONLY1!’ include Lite Fortunato, Tarvethz and Summrs.

Listen to 1MILL’s new album, ‘ONLY1!’ below.

Prior to the release of ‘ONLY1!’, 1MILL most recently released the standalone single ‘Perc’ featuring LEX in late February. Before that, he released ‘It’s Over’ in mid February, and ‘Since I Was Young Freestyle’ in mid January before that.

In early January, 1MILL released a cowboy-themed music video for ‘What I Been On’, taken off his 2021 album ‘NGU 2’. 1MILL made his debut in 2019 with the singles ‘Trap Anthem’ and ‘RIP’.