1MX London postponed to October due to “travel concerns”

International Filipino music festival 1MX has announced a postponement of their festival, which was scheduled to take place in London on July 30.

Star Music PH released a statement via Twitter on July 12, writing: “We regret to announce that the 1MX London music festival will now be held on October 1 2022, at the same venue, Apps Court Farm, Walton-on-Thames. The festival, originally scheduled for July 30, is postponed due to travel concerns beyond our control.”

Read the full statement below.

We regret to announce that the #1MXLondon2022 music festival will now be held on October 1, 2022 at the same venue, Apps Court Farm. The festival, originally scheduled for July 30, is postponed due to travel concerns beyond our control. All purchased tickets will be honored. pic.twitter.com/fj4MJWfNXg — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) July 12, 2022

The organisers have also clarified that all tickets purchased for the festival will still be valid for its reshuffle to October. As per myTFC’s FAQ page, the original artist lineup, which includes the likes of KZ Tandingan, Darren Espanto and Ez Mil has not been changed or affected.

“Barring circumstances beyond our control, there are no changes to the current lineup of performers/artists for the event on its rescheduled date, 1 October 2022.”

Refunds are also available. For tickets purchased with an agent, ticket holders must directly liaise with them to facilitate the refund process.

However, for tickets purchased online, ticket holders can submit a refund request following the instructions here. A confirmation for the refund will be sent 24 hours after the request. The refund process will take between seven to ten working days after a request has been sent.

1MX London marks the first time the festival is hosted in England, following its debut in Dubai in 2017, Abu Dhabi in 2018, Singapore and Manila in 2019. Last year, the festival was held in Dubai again, while simultaneously live streamed worldwide with the exception of UAE.