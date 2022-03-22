Watch 1ST.ONE perform new single ‘Shout Out’ on the Wish 107.5 bus

Pinoy pop boyband 1ST.ONE recently performed their latest single ‘Shout Out’ live on the Wish 107.5 bus.

Their performance video premiered yesterday (March 21) on the Wish 107.5 official YouTube channel. The track, which was originally released in January, is the six-member act’s homage to the gallantry of Filipino soldiers who fought alongside Koreans during the Korean War in the ’50s.

The performance also marks 1ST.ONE’s second appearance on the famous bus, and had been taped in early February. In their Wish bus debut last year, they performed their debut single ‘You Are The One (Ttak Maja Nuh)’.

‘Shout Out’ is 1ST.ONE’s first release of the year, following their 2021 single ‘Oh’. The track’s official music video has garnered 1.7million views in the two months since it was released, making it their most-watched video so far.

In April, the P-pop ensemble are scheduled to perform at the 2022 PPOP Convention. The two-day music event will gather the biggest P-pop acts, including SB19, BINI, BGYO, Press Hit Play, MNL48, 4th Impact, VXON, KAIA and Alamat.

Prior to 1ST.ONE’s appearance on the Wish bus, local artists such as dia maté, Lola Amour and Al James, Jikamarie and Sponge Cola graced the platform to perform new music.