2 Chainz teams up with DJ Premier on new track ‘Mortgage Free’

2 Chainz and DJ Premier have reunited on new track ‘Mortgage Free’ – you can listen to it below.

The pair first connected back in 2018 on the track ‘Flirt’ taken from ‘PRhyme 2’ – the second collaborative album between Premier and Royce Da 5’9″.

‘Mortgage Free’ is the latest track from the Gang Starr producer’s Single Series with Payday Records, which has already seen him collaborate with A$AP Ferg (‘Our Streets’) and Griselda (‘Headlines’).

“Since 2 Chainz joined Royce and I on ‘Flirt’, I returned the love back by sending him a beat while he was in the Bahamas with Statik Selektah earlier this year recording for various projects,” Premier said of the track. “I sent him the beat and he sent it back to me the same night.

He continued: “I asked him what he was using it for, and he said he would figure out which project it would go on later, since he’s working on so many different ones. Since the end of the year was approaching, I knew that I had one more single left to release on Payday Records. After discussing it with management, I suggested that I put it out. 2 Chainz was down and now we have another banger of Bars and Boom-Bap delivered the way you want it to sound.”

You can listen to ‘Mortgage Free’ below:

Earlier this year, DJ Premier shared a ‘Founders Remix’ of Gang Starr track ‘Glowing Mic’.

It came after the iconic rap duo released ‘One Of The Best Yet’ in 2019, their first album in 15 years and the first since the death of co-founder Guru.

The album was previewed by advance singles ‘Family and Loyalty’, featuring J. Cole, and ‘Bad Name’. The former track got a poignant music video that features Premier, Cole and Guru’s son Keith Casim.

They followed it up last year with an instrumental version, which featured ‘Glowing Mic’ as a bonus track. The new remix version of the record features a new verse from Gang Starr Foundation rapper Big Shug.

Meanwhile, 2 Chainz recently appeared in a documentary examining his passion for basketball and his history on the court.