2 Chainz is set to premiere five songs from his forthcoming new album ‘So Help Me God’ in the in-game soundtrack of basketball video game NBA 2K21.

The Atlanta rapper’s new record is set for release on Friday (November 13), and is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Rap Or Go To The League’.

2K, the gaming studio behind NBA 2K21, has confirmed today (November 8) that five tracks from ‘So Help Me God’ will premiere in the game on current and next-gen consoles from 12:01am ET (5.01am GMT) on Thursday (November 12) for 24 hours — marking what 2K say is “a ground-breaking milestone for the release of major label music in a video game”.

Speaking about his partnership with NBA 2K21, 2 Chainz said: “I’m always looking at new ways to drop new music and connect with my fans. Premiering my music in NBA 2K21 is an incredible, exciting opportunity. Music and sports go hand in hand, rappers wanna be athletes and athletes want to be rappers.

“2K has grown into a leading music platform and we wanted to bring the NBA 2K community these hits to ball out to in The City or at the 2K Beach.”

NBA 2K21 has also added 150 new songs to the soundtrack of its next-gen version, bringing the total number of tracks on this year’s soundtrack to 350.

Songs by the likes of Dave, Pop Smoke, Little Simz, Stormzy and Tame Impala are among the new additions to the soundtrack, and you can check it out below via Spotify.

NBA 2K21 will be available on November 10 for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and November 12 for PlayStation 5 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and on November 19 in all other regions (including the UK).

Last month, 2 Chainz guested with DaBaby on a remix of Kanye West‘s recent single ‘Nah Nah Nah’.