2020 MTV EMAs: Ben&Ben, Agnez Mo and more nominated for Best Southeast Asia Act

MTV Asia has announced the nominees for the Best Southeast Asia Act category for the 2020 MTV European Music Awards (EMAs).

The six nominees, announced October 6, are Ben&Ben (Philippines), Agnez Mo (Indonesia), Benjamin Kheng (Singapore), K-Clique (Malaysia), Jack (Vietnam), and Violette Wautier (Thailand).

The Best Southeast Asia Act category is one of a few local categories open for audience voting. Cast your vote here before November 3.

See MTV Asia's announcement of the nominees on social media below:

The Best Southeast Asia Act category was added to the MTV EMAs in 2013. Previous winners include Vietnamese singer Mỹ Tâm, Filipino singer Sarah Geronimo, Malaysian rapper Joe Flizzow, and Singaporean singer Jasmine Sokko, among others.

In a tweet, Ben&Ben responded to the nomination, saying that it has been a dream of theirs to have their music reach other parts of the world. “This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity would help us a lot if we win this,” they said.

— Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) October 6, 2020

Lady Gaga is the act with the most nominations at this year’s MTV EMAs with seven, including Best Video, Best Song, and Best Collaboration for ‘Rain On Me.’

She’s followed by K-pop group BTS with five nominations, including Best Song for ‘Dynamite’.

This year’s MTV EMAs will air on November 8. Details on the host, performers, and presenters will be announced soon.