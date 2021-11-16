Here are the winners for the 2021 Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards

The 2021 Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards took place yesterday, crowning big winners that included Raisa and Diskoria.

Raisa led the ceremony, held virtually yesterday (November 15), with four wins, including Best Album for ‘It’s Personal’, Best Solo Pop Performance (Female) for ‘Tentang Dirimu’, and Best Production for ‘Bahasa Kalbu’, her collaboration with film score composer Andi Rianto.

Diskoria took home two awards for ‘C.H.R.I.S.Y.E.’, their tribute track to the late Indonesian musician of the same name, which they produced with pop trio Laleilmanino and singer-songwriter Eva Celia.

Watch their live performance of ‘C.H.R.I.S.Y.E.’ at yesterday’s ceremony:

Ramengvrl took home the Best Rap/Hip-Hop Performance award for ‘Vaselina’, and shared an award with Marion Jola and Danilla for their track ‘Don’t Touch Me’ under Best Urban Performance (Group/Collaboration).

Meanwhile, Pamungkas won the Best Solo Alternative Artist for ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Alone’ alongside White Shoes & The Couples Company, who took home the Best Group Alternative Artist award in the same genre category.

GAC members Gamaliel and Cantika Abigail also walked away with awards for their own solo projects. Gamaliel won Best Solo Urban Artist for ‘/adjacent’, and Abigail Best Duo R&B/Soul Artist for her Rayi Putra collaboration, ‘Sign’.

Rendy Pandugo, who scored five nominations in total, won just one: Best Music Video for ‘Home’, shared with director Ivan Saputra Alma.

Meanwhile, veteran singer-songwriter Iwan Fals was given the Lifetime Achievement award. Three artists were given the honour of the Legend Award: late jazz musician Dian Pramana Poetra, rock band The Rollies, and singer Titik Hamzah, formerly of pop group Dara Puspita.

For the full list of award winners, visit the official AMI website here.

The big winners at the 2021 Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards are:

Best Song/Production

Raisa, Andi Rianto – ‘Bahasa Kalbu’

Stevan Pasaribu – ‘Belum Siap Kehilangan’

Rizky Febian – ‘Cuek’

Ardhito Pramono, Aurelie – ‘I Just Couldn’t Save You Tonight’

Anneth – ‘Mungkin Hari Ini Esok Atau Nanti’

Isyana Sarasvati – ‘Unlock The Key’

Best Album

Marcello Tahitoe – ’99’

Arsy Widianto, Tiara Andini – ‘ArTi Untuk Cinta’

Raisa – ‘It’s Personal’

Rendy Pandugo – ‘See You Someday’

Ardhito Pramono – ‘Semar & Pasukan Monyet’

Pamungkas – ‘Solipsism 0.2’

Best Solo Pop Performance (Male)

Andmesh – ‘Tiba Tiba’

Judika – ‘Putus atau Terus’

Mikha Angelo – ‘Middle Ground’

Pamungkas – ‘Risalah Hati’

Rizky Febian – ‘Makna Cinta’

Stevan Pasaribu – ‘Belum Siap Kehilangan’

Best Solo Pop Performance (Female)

Anneth – ‘Mungkin Hari Ini Esok Atau Nanti’

Bunga Citra Lestari – ’12 Tahun Terindah’

Lyodra – ‘Tentang Kamu’

Raisa – ‘Tentang Dirimu’

Tiara Andini – ‘365’

Yura Yunita – ‘Tenang’

Best Newcomer

Anneth – ‘Mungkin Hari Ini Esok Atau Nanti’

Dere – ‘Kota’

Kaleb J – ‘It’s Only Me’

Misellia – ‘Akhir Tak Bahagia’

Novia Bachmid – ‘Ingin Jatuh Cinta’

Nuca – ‘Kagum’

Raissa Anggiani – ‘Losing Us’

Best Rap/Hip-hop Performance

A.Nayaka – ’40AK’

Adrian Khalif – ‘Find Me’

Basboi, Kamga – ‘Bismillah’

Fade2Black – ‘Dia Yang Bertahan’

Ramengvrl – ‘Vaselina’

Rayi Putra, Laze – ‘Lagi?’

TuanThirteen – ‘Rumah’

Best Collaboration

Ade Govinda, Fadly – ​​’Tanpa Batas Waktu’

Arsy Widianto, Tiara Andini – ‘Cintanya Aku’

Diskoria, Laleilmanino, Eva Celia – ‘C.H.R.I.S.Y.E.’

Ita Purnamasari, Zoe Jireh, Dwiki Dharmawan – ‘Deru Debu’

Marion Jola, Danilla, Ramengvrl – ‘Don’t Touch Me’

Raisa, Andi Rianto – ‘Bahasa Kalbu’

Best Urban Performance (Solo)

Gamaliel – ‘/adjacent/’

Gangga – ‘Forever’

Oslo Ibrahim – ‘I May Not The One’

Raissa Anggiani – ‘Aku Kamu Yang Lain’

Sheryl Sheinafia – ‘dejavu’

Wizzy – ‘Poor Little Kitty’

Best Urban Performance (Group/Collaboration)

Hondo – ‘Mountain’

Marion Jola, Danilla, Ramengvrl – ‘Don’t Touch Me’

Mea Shahira, Matter Mos – ‘Apple of My Eyes’

Rebelsuns. – ‘Hues’

Svmmerdose – ‘To Be With You’

Best Electronic Artist (Solo/Group/Collaboration)

Alex Kuple – ‘More Chaotic Escape’

Bangkutaman – ‘Ombak’

Jevin Julian – ‘Hope’

Matter Halo – ‘Nightvision’

Sri Hanuraga, El Michael – ‘A Pilgrim (Interspace Love)’

Best Alternative Performance (Solo)

Hindia – ‘Setengah Tahun Ini’

Morad – ‘How’

Nadin Amizah – ‘Sebuah Tarian Yang Tak Kunjung Selesai’

Pamungkas – ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Alone’

Romantic Echoes – ‘Amarah’

Best Alternative Performance (Group/Collaboration)

Danilla & The Glamors – ‘Senja Di Ambang Pilu’

Reality Club, Bilal Indrajaya – ‘I Wish I Was Your Joke’

Sore – ‘Real Is It’

The Panturas – ‘Tafsir Mistik’

White Shoes & The Couples Company – ‘Folklor’

Best Sound Production