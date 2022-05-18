Red Velvet, STAYC, NCT Dream and more to reportedly perform at 2022 Dream Concert

K-pop acts Red Velvet, NCT Dream, STAYC and several of their contemporaries are reportedly set to take the stage at this year’s SBS Dream Concert.

Following the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions in South Korea, KEPA previously announced that this year’s concert will be held in person on June 18, at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

According to an Instagram post by the Korea Tourism Organization Singapore, this year’s concert will reportedly include performances from Red Velvet, NCT Dream, STAYC, Dreamcatcher, PENTAGON, Golden Child, LABOUM, VICTON, WEi, AB6IX, CRAVITY, CIX and singer Lee Mu-jin.

Aside from seasoned K-pop acts, this year’s Dream Concert will also feature performances from rookie girl groups IVE, Kep1er and NMIXX.

SBS Dream Concert is an annual concert hosted by the Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association (KEPA) and is one of the largest joint K-pop concerts in South Korea. Over the past years, SBS Dream Concert has featured performances from veteran acts like Girls’ Generation, SUPER JUNIOR and 2NE1.

Recent Dream Concerts have also featured performances from MONSTA X, MAMAMOO and SEVENTEEN, among many others.

