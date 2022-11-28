IVE win Best Song of the Year at the 2022 Melon Music Awards with ‘Love Dive’

Rookie K-pop girl group IVE have won several awards at this year’s Melon Music Awards, including Best Song of the Year for their hit single ‘Love Dive’.

On November 26, Korea’s top music streaming platform Melon held the 2022 Melon Music Awards with an in-person audience for the first time in three years. The biggest winners of the night were trot singer Im Young-woong, followed by K-pop groups IVE and BTS.

IVE notably took home the Daesang (grand prize) for Best Song of the Year with their April single ‘Love Dive’, marking the first grand prize of their career. Snagging the award just 360 days since their debut, IVE’s Melon Music Awards achievement makes them the third fastest girl group to win their first grand prize, overtaking aespa’s record of 380 days in 2021.

In addition to their Daesang win, IVE took home awards for Best Group (Female) and New Artist of the Year, the latter of which was also awarded to NewJeans. Both acts were also named among the Top 10 Artists for 2022.

The girl group performed a special version of ‘Love Dive’, along with their latest single ‘After LIKE’ that night, which included a piano introduction by main vocalist Liz as well as additional group dance breaks. NewJeans also performed three songs: ‘Cookie’, ‘Hype Boy’ and ‘Attention’.

Meanwhile, BTS took home the Daesang for Record of The Year with their June anthology album ‘Proof’, along with Best Group (Male), the KakaoBank Everyone’s Star Award, and one of the Top 10 Artist awards.

The biggest winner of the night was not a K-pop act, but 31-year-old trot singer Lim Young-woong, who won two Daesangs: Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, the latter for his debut studio album ‘IM HERO’.

Other notable wins include the Best Performance award, which were won by Tomorrow X Together and LE SSERAFIM in the male and female categories respectively. The former performed the song ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ while the latter performed ‘Fearless’ and ‘Antifragile’. Watch both performances below:

Boyband MONSTA X took home Melon’s Global Artist award, while STAYC won Global Rising Artist. Watch the latter group’s rendition of ‘Beautiful Monster’:

(G)I-DLE also won Music Video of the Year and a Top 10 award, while their leader and main producer Jeon Soyeon won Best Songwriter.

The full list of winners from the Melon Music Awards 2022 is as follows:

Best Song of the Year (Daesang)

BE’O – ‘Counting Stars’ (featuring Beenzino)

Big Bang – ‘Still Life’

(G)I-DLE – ‘Tomboy’

IVE – ’Love Dive’ — winner

Jay Park – ‘Ganadara’ (featuring IU)

MeloMance’s Kim Min-seok – ‘Drunken Confession’

PSY – ‘That That’ (produced by and featuring BTS’ Suga)

Red Velvet – ‘Feel My Rhythm’

sokodomo – ‘Merry-Go-Round’ (featuring Zion.T and Wonstein)

Album of the Year

BLACKPINK – ‘Born Pink’

(G)I-DLE – ‘I Never Die’

IU – ‘Pieces’

Lim Young-woong – ‘IM HERO’ — winner

NCT Dream – ‘Glitch Mode’

NewJeans – ‘New Jeans’

PSY – ‘PSY 9TH’

Red Velvet – ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Face The Sun’

Taeyeon – ‘INVU’

Record of the Year (Daesang)

BTS – ’Proof’ — winner

Artist of the Year (all nominees across categories included)

Lim Young-woong — winner

Top 10 Artists

BE’O

BTS

(G)I-DLE

IU

IVE

Lim Young-woong

MeloMance

NCT Dream

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

New Artist of the Year

Billlie

IVE – winner

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans – winner

NMIXX

Best Group (Male)

Big Bang

BTS – winner

MONSTA X

NCT Dream

SEVENTEEN

Best Group (Female)

aespa

BLACKPINK

(G)I-DLE

IVE – winner

NewJeans

Best Solo Artist (Male)

10cm

BE’O

BIG Naughty

Lim Young-woong – winner

PSY

Best Solo Artist (Female)

Choi Ye-na

IU – winner

Kassy

KyoungSeo

Taeyeon

Netizen Popularity Award

Big Bang

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ha Sung-woon

IVE

Kim Ho-jung

Im Young-woong – winner

NCT 127

NCT Dream

SEVENTEEN

The nominees for the following awards were not made public.

Best Performance

Tomorrow X Together (Male)

LE SSERAFIM (Female)

Global Awards

Global Artist – MONSTA X

Global Rising Artist – STAYC

1theK Global Icon – ENHYPEN

Music Video of the Year

(G)I-DLE – ‘Tomboy’

Best Songwriter

(G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon

Best Project Music

WSG Wannabe

Best OST

MeloMance – ‘Love, Maybe’ (from A Business Proposal)

Best Collaboration

10cm and BIG Naughty

Best Music Style

BIG Naughty

Best Pop Artist

Charlie Puth

Best Performance Director

RyuD