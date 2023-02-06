Here are the biggest festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2023

2023 looks to continue the onslaught of music festivals in Asia that began last year as governments began easing pandemic restrictions, with events both big and small returning in full swing.

Festivals across the region have begun to announce the lineups for their events, with international headliners set to make their appearances at several major festivals this year. Among the events music fans can look forward to later this year include the Asia debut of hip-hop festival Rolling Loud in Thailand, the return of festival cruise It’s The Ship, Slipknot’s long awaited Hammersonic Festival performance and more.

Here is NME’s list of big-ticket festivals to catch in Southeast Asia this year, so make sure to mark the dates down on your calendar and get ready to catch your favourite artists near you this year.

Advertisement

THE ALEX BLAKE CHARLIE SESSIONS, Pasir Panjang Power Station, Singapore

When: February 25

Tickets and more information: Hapz

The female-fronted The Alex Blake Charlie Sessions festival returns to Singapore this February, with a series of pre-festival events set to run from February 21 until February 24 in the leadup to the main festival on February 25.

Already announced are American singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy, Luna Li, Japanese singer-songwriter Ichiko Aoba, and South Korean producer and DJ Didi Han among other acts.

PLUS63, SM Seaside Complex, Cebu, the Philippines

When: February 18

Tickets and more information: SM Tickets

Advertisement

PLUS63 festival is set to return this year after three years of silence due to the pandemic, featuring a lineup of international and local acts for fans.

The full lineup of the festival will feature performances from the likes of Joji and Kehlani, as well as local acts The Sundown, Paul Pablo and Sansette.

WOKE UP FEST, GBK Sports Complex, Jakarta, Indonesia

When: February 25

Tickets and more information: Woke Up Fest website

Indonesia’s Woke Up Fest has already unveiled the first wave of acts for its February event, with OneRepublic and Japanese metal band MAN ON A MISSION announced as headliners.

The festival has yet to announce the rest of its lineup including local performers, but has already sold out its pre-sale tickets.

CLOCKENFLAP, Central Harbourfront, Hong Kong

When: February 25

Tickets and information: Ticketflap

The 12th edition of Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival is finally set to take place this February after its 2021 postponement.

The three-day festival is set to feature headliners Artic Monkeys, Phoenix, and FKJ, as well as performances from Massive Attack, Stormzy, The Chemical Brothers and more.

WANDERLAND, Filinvest City Event Grounds, Metro Manila, the Philippines

When: March 4 and 5

Tickets and information: Tickelo

Wanderland Festival is set to hold its eighth edition this March 4 and 5 following a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival has announced a series of international artists for the event, with Bobby of iKON, Carly Rae Jepsen, Phoenix, No Rome, Balming Tiger and FKJ set to perform.

IT’S THE SHIP, The Genting Dream, Singapore

When: March 8-10

Tickets and information: It’s The Ship

Asia’s “festival at sea” is set to return for the first time since 2019, with the cruise set to depart from Singapore this March.

The festival has already begun announcing its lineup, with Gammer, Wiwek, Mike Cervello, Ray Ray, Sihk, Lusu, Jengi, Hugel, Aazar, Bass Agents and more added to the lineup so far.

PELUPO, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

When: March 11

Ticket and information: TicketMelon

The inaugural Pelupo International Music Festival will be making its debut with an outsize lineup headlined by Phoenix and Kings of Convenience.

US Trop-pop duo Summer Salt, Canadian indie group Men I Trust, jazz band Ezra Collective and H I N A N O have also been announced for the festival so far.

JOYLAND BALI, Bali, Indonesia

When: March 17-19

Tickets and more information: Joyland Fest

Joyland Bali is set to follow up on its highly successful 2022 edition with a three-day event this year.

The festival has already revealed Phoenix as the headliner for the 2023 event, though no further performers have been revealed. The previous edition featured the likes of Basboi, Danilla Riyadi, The SIGIT and Isyana Sarasvati in an all-local lineup.

Introducing our first headliner for #JoylandFestBali, Grammy-winning French pop rock band @wearephoenix✨ Phoenix is back with their newest album 'Alpha Zulu.' Get your presale tickets now at https://t.co/xVfJDdmKKk – early bird tickets are almost sold out🫢 pic.twitter.com/MbeiduzveW — Joyland Festival (@joylandfest) November 24, 2022

HAMMERSONIC, Jakarta, Indonesia

When: March 18-19

Tickets and more information: Hammersonic

After a spate of delays that saw festival postponed three times due to pandemic and public health concerns, Indonesia’s biggest metal music festival finally returns this year.

Fans will be looking forward to seeing Slipknot perform after a three-year wait, with Trivium, Saosin, Black Flag and more also joining the lineup.

RAMPAGE FEST, Lido Hall, Bangkok, Thailand

When: March 18

Tickets and more information: TBA

Six international metal acts are set to rock the Lido Hall in Bangkok this March, with deathcore veterans Suicide Silence leading the charge.

Joining them will be Born of Osiris, Devourment, Disentomb, Within Destruction and Batushka.

GUDFEST, Sumantri Brojonegoro Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia

When: March 19

Tickets and more information: Tokopedia

Indonesia’s GudFest was initially planned as a two-day event, but due to the lack of time to prepare, the festival was eventually announced to be a one-day affair.

Pop punk veterans Sum 41 are set to headline, with more announcements on the way.

ROLLING LOUD THAILAND, Legend Siam, Pattaya, Thailand

When: April 13-15

Tickets and more information: TicketMelon

The Asia debut of the lauded hip-hop festival is finally set to go forward after a failed expansion into Hong Kong in 2019 that was cancelled due to political protests.

Travis Scott is set to headline, with Ski Mask The Slump God, and Robb Bank$, with organisers having promised a total of 66 acts for the festival.

ORGANIK FESTIVAL, Taiwan

When: April 21-23

Tickets and more information: KKTix

Taiwan’s Organik Festival will moving to a new site dubbed “Secret Island” near the popular tourist spot Baisha Bay for this year’s edition.

Call Super, Sedef Adasï, Danielle, CEM, Sunju Hargun, Diskonnected, Clarisa Kimskii, Oceanic, Accelerationism and Amor Satyr have already been announced for the festival, with organisers promising 30 acts in the final lineup.

JAVA JAZZ, JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta, Indonesia

When: June 2-4

Tickets and more information: TBA

Java Jazz festival recently revealed the dates for its 2023 edition, with lineup and ticketing details yet to be announced.

The 2022 edition of the festival saw JoJo, The Temptations Revue featuring Glenn Leonard, and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton headlining a lineup that featured the likes of Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dhani, Maliq & D’Essentials, Afgan, Danilla Riyadi and more.

WE THE FEST, Jakarta, Indonesia

When: July 2-4

Tickets and more information: TBA

We The Fest has announced the dates for its 2023 edition, with the festival returning to Jakarta for a three day event in July.

Lineup and ticketing information has yet to be announced.

NUSAFEST, Bandar Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

When: July 8-9

Tickets and more information: MyTicket

NusaFest is set to feature 20 acts from across Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia in a celebration of Nusantara music.

Originally set to be held in Feburary with a lineup Indonesian acts including Burgerkill, Dipha Barus, Diskoria, Fourtwenty, and Kunto Aji, and Singaporean act The Pinholes, a new lineup for the festival has yet to be announced.