NewsMusic News

Here are all the winners from the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards

Winners included NCT Dream, SEVENTEEN, aespa and more

By Carmen Chin
2024 hanteo music awards winners
L-R: NCT's Mark, IVE's Wonyoung, SEVENTEEN's S.Coups. Credit: Getty Images/The Chosunilbo JNS

The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards have come to a close with NCT Dream, SEVENTEEN and more taking home the biggest prizes – view the full list of winners below.

The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards took place over the past weekend from February 17 to 18 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea. The two-day affair was hosted by TVXQ’s Changmin, and saw the presentation of the ceremony’s four Daesangs (grand prizes).

The Hanteo Music Awards are presented primarily based on the global Hanteo Charts from January 1 to December 31, 2023, accounting for up to 50% of the criteria, while global voting scores and judging scores also contributed to the determination of winners.

Advertisement

The four biggest trophies of the ceremony were presented on the ceremony’s second day, which saw NCT Dream take home the award for Best Artist, while the Best Album and Best Performance trophies were given to SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids respectively.

The fourth grand prize for Best Song was awarded to IVE, for ‘I AM’. However, aespa emerged as the biggest winners of this year’s Hanteo Music Awards, after managing to bring home three separate awards: Artist of the Year, Best Trend Leader and Global Generation Icon.

Other notable winners also include ATEEZ, RIIZE, BTS members V, Jimin and Jungkook for their solo work and more.

See the full list of the 31st Hanteo Music Awards winners below:

Awards given out on Day 1:

Emerging Artist
VIVIZ
TEMPEST

Popular Global Group
Kep1er

Popular Performance Group
VIVIZ

Advertisement

Popular Solo Artist
Jeong Dong-won

Favourite Vocal Performance
Kim Jae-hwan

Favourite Band Performance
LUCY

Favourite Crossover Group
Libelante

Hanteo Choice K-pop Female Artist
Billlie

Hanteo Choice K-pop Male Artist
VANNER

Special Award  – Band
Xdinary Heroes

Special Award – Virtual Artist
PLAVE

Special Award – Trot
Young Tak

Post-Generation
Lee Chan-won

WhosFandom Award
Lim Young-woong and his fanbase, Hero Generation

Awards given out on Day 2:

Best Artist
NCT Dream

Best Song
IVE

Best Album
SEVENTEEN

Best Performance
Stray Kids

Artist of the Year
NCT Dream
IVE
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
Tomorrow X Together (TXT)
aespa
ATEEZ
NewJeans
NCT 127
LE SSERAFIM
(G)I-DLE
ENHYPEN
Jungkook (BTS)
Jimin (BTS)
V (BTS)

Top Global Performer
ATEEZ

Next Worldwide Artist
RIIZE

Global Artist – Asia & North America
TXT

Global Artist – South America & Oceania
Jimin (BTS)

Global Artist – Europe & Africa
V (BTS)

Global Generation Icon
aespa

Global Rising Artist
KISS OF LIFE

Global Outstanding Artist
NMIXX

Rookie of the Year
tripleS
ZEROBASEONE

Best Trend Leader
aespa

Special Award – Ballad
Parc Jae-jung

Popular Band Artist
Daybreak

Legend Rock Icon
YB

Blooming Performance Group
8TURN

You May Also Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement

More Stories