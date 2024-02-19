Here are all the winners from the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards

The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards have come to a close with NCT Dream, SEVENTEEN and more taking home the biggest prizes – view the full list of winners below.

The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards took place over the past weekend from February 17 to 18 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea. The two-day affair was hosted by TVXQ’s Changmin, and saw the presentation of the ceremony’s four Daesangs (grand prizes).

The Hanteo Music Awards are presented primarily based on the global Hanteo Charts from January 1 to December 31, 2023, accounting for up to 50% of the criteria, while global voting scores and judging scores also contributed to the determination of winners.

The four biggest trophies of the ceremony were presented on the ceremony’s second day, which saw NCT Dream take home the award for Best Artist, while the Best Album and Best Performance trophies were given to SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids respectively.

The fourth grand prize for Best Song was awarded to IVE, for ‘I AM’. However, aespa emerged as the biggest winners of this year’s Hanteo Music Awards, after managing to bring home three separate awards: Artist of the Year, Best Trend Leader and Global Generation Icon.

Other notable winners also include ATEEZ, RIIZE, BTS members V, Jimin and Jungkook for their solo work and more.

See the full list of the 31st Hanteo Music Awards winners below:

Awards given out on Day 1:

Emerging Artist

VIVIZ

TEMPEST

Popular Global Group

Kep1er

Popular Performance Group

VIVIZ

Popular Solo Artist

Jeong Dong-won

Favourite Vocal Performance

Kim Jae-hwan

Favourite Band Performance

LUCY

Favourite Crossover Group

Libelante

Hanteo Choice K-pop Female Artist

Billlie

Hanteo Choice K-pop Male Artist

VANNER

Special Award – Band

Xdinary Heroes

Special Award – Virtual Artist

PLAVE

Special Award – Trot

Young Tak

Post-Generation

Lee Chan-won

WhosFandom Award

Lim Young-woong and his fanbase, Hero Generation

Awards given out on Day 2:

Best Artist

NCT Dream

Best Song

IVE

Best Album

SEVENTEEN

Best Performance

Stray Kids

Artist of the Year

NCT Dream

IVE

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Tomorrow X Together (TXT)

aespa

ATEEZ

NewJeans

NCT 127

LE SSERAFIM

(G)I-DLE

ENHYPEN

Jungkook (BTS)

Jimin (BTS)

V (BTS)

Top Global Performer

ATEEZ

Next Worldwide Artist

RIIZE

Global Artist – Asia & North America

TXT

Global Artist – South America & Oceania

Jimin (BTS)

Global Artist – Europe & Africa

V (BTS)

Global Generation Icon

aespa

Global Rising Artist

KISS OF LIFE

Global Outstanding Artist

NMIXX

Rookie of the Year

tripleS

ZEROBASEONE

Best Trend Leader

aespa

Special Award – Ballad

Parc Jae-jung

Popular Band Artist

Daybreak

Legend Rock Icon

YB

Blooming Performance Group

8TURN