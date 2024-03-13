2024 Weverse Con Festival line-up: BOYNEXTDOOR, fromis_9, TWS and more

The 2024 Weverse Con Festival has announced the first batch of artists on the line-up featuring BOYNEXTDOOR, fromis_9, TWS and more.

Today (March 13), Weverse announced the first batch of performers on the line-up of the 2024 Weverse Con Festival. The concert will take place from June 15 to 16 at the Inspire Entertainment Resort and Inspire Arena Discovery Park, located in Incheon, South Korea.

It includes boybands such as JUST B, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, &TEAM and more, as well as girl groups such as Billlie, Pledis Entertainment‘s fromis_9 and the new HYBE group I’LL-IT. LOONA member Chuu, Japanese singer imase and soloist JD1 will also appear.

According to Weverse, more artists are slated to be revealed as part of upcoming announcements for the festival’s performing line-up. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The line-up for 2024 Weverse Con Festival is:

Billlie

BOYNEXTDOOR

Chuu

fromis_9

I’LL-IT

imase

JD1

JUST B

TWS

&TEAM

The details for 2024 Weverse Con Festival are:

Dates: June 15 to 16, 2024

Venue: Incheon, South Korea, Inspire Entertainment Resort and Inspire Arena Discovery Park

Ticketing Tiers: Early Bird 1-Day Pass, 1-Day Pass, Green Pass, Live Play Ticket, Online Streaming Ticket

Ticket Price: Early Bird 1-Day Passes are KRW143,000, 1-Day Passes are KRW176,000. Other ticket prices are TBA.

Early Bird 1-Day Pass Sale Date: March 14 at 12pm KST

Ticketing Merchant: Interpark

2024 Weverse Con Festival – 1st Lineup & Earlybird Ticket Information

For more info, please check the link below!

▶️ https://t.co/MAg77ldDgV#WeverseConFestival pic.twitter.com/dGZ285sfFD — Weverse (@weverseofficial) March 13, 2024

As with past years, the Weverse Con Festival will comprise of three components: the Weverse Con, the Weverse Park (described as an “outdoor festival” at the Discovery Park) and Live Play, which is a real-time broadcast of the concert at the Discovery Park.

1-Day passes grant ticketholders access to both the Con and the Park, while Green Pass holders are limited to the festival and concert broadcast Discovery Park. Meanwhile, Live Play ticketholders will only have access to the real-time broadcast of the concert at the park.

Information regarding ticket sales for membership holders and the general public have yet to be announced by Weverse. According to the concert notice, online streaming tickets will also be made available for purchase, however details regarding those remain scarce.