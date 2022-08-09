21 Savage defends song lyrics after calling for an end to gun violence in Atlanta

21 Savage has defended his own lyrics after he called for an end to gun violence in Atlanta.

The rapper, who grew up in the Georgia city, tweeted yesterday (August 8): “Atlanta We Have To Do Better. Put The F****** Guns Down !!!!!”

While many Twitter users supported his comments, one fan highlighted Savage’s own lyrics about gun violence by quoting the rapper’s line “spin a block twice like it ain’t nowhere to park” from his recent Drake collaboration ‘Jimmy Crooks’.

Replying to the fan, Savage countered: “A song is for entertainment it’s not an instruction manual on how to live life.

“In real life I give away a lot of money and spread financial literacy to my community. Stop trying to make me 1 dimensional.”

A Song Is For Entertainment It’s Not An Instruction Manual On How To Live Life

Savage’s comments came after he hosted the seventh annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive” in his hometown of Decatur, GA.

A partnership with his Leading By Example Foundation, the drive saw the rapper gifting over 2000 young students and families school supplies and services, including backpacks, shoes, haircuts, hair braiding, notebooks, headphones, uniforms and shoes ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

It’s always great to be with @21savage each year for his Annual Back To School Giveaway in DeKalb! For 7 years, he has put on this amazing event providing school supplies for our precious youth! Keep up the great work 👍🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/vdBdrB6vAw — Mereda Davis Johnson (@meredadjohnson) August 7, 2022

“We are so excited to continue to give back to our community,” Lead By Example Foundation event coordinator and director Danielle Ball said. “We love to feed the people in need, give them clothes, shoes and of course supplies to help get them ready to return to school.”

21 Savage recently guested on Calvin Harris’ new album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’.