21 Savage drops trailer for new biopic starring Donald Glover

21 Savage has unveiled a new trailer for his upcoming biopic – starring appearances from Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin. Check it out below.

The forthcoming project is titled American Dream: The 21 Savage Story and is set to follow the life and career of the rapper, as well as the struggles he has faced along the way.

In the new trailer, three generations of 21 Savage are depicted, each “in the heat of a personal crisis” at that stage in his life. These include Stranger Things star McLaughlin and Glover – also known as Childish Gambino.

It begins with a young Savage, played by McLaughlin, depicting the rapper’s experience of being bullied in school before entering the rap scene. From there, Savage is seen in what looks like an interrogation room, talking to McLaughlin as he eventually becomes Glover, who plays an adult version of him.

The clip also doubles as a music video for what appears to be a new song from 21 Savage. Check it out below.

The movie was co-directed by Glover’s brother and frequent collaborator Stephen Glover, alongside Jamal Olori, Fam Udeorji, and Luis Perez.

It was co-written by Olori and Stephen Glover, and features special appearances from Gail Bean, Druski, Jabari Banks, Chad Lindberg, Victoria Pedretti, Young Mazino, and Natasha Lyonne, according to Consequence.

The film is also expected to follow the artist’s infamous arrest by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2018 – which revealed that he was born in the UK and moved to Atlanta before making his name there as a rapper.

At time of writing, there has not yet been an official release date confirmed for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, however, it is expected to arrive later this year. It will also come accompanied by a soundtrack, which can be pre-saved here.

This isn’t the first time that 21 Savage has joined forces with Donald Glover. Back in 2018, he teamed up with the latter to contribute ad-libs to his Grammy-winning song ‘This Is America’ – released under the Childish Gambino moniker.

Later that year, Glover appeared on Savage’s album ‘I Am > I Was’. More recently, both performed on Gambino’s 2020 song ‘12.38′.

In other 21 Savage news, last month NME gave the artist a glowing four-star review for his set at The O2 in London.

“Savage’s hypnotic flow and ominous instrumentals make him particularly captivating on records, though this doesn’t necessarily translate to his live performances […] Nevertheless, he is a natural showman,” it read.