21 Savage teams up with Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Higher Brothers’ Masiwei for ‘Lazy Susan’

21 Savage has released ‘Lazy Susan’, a new single with 88rising artists Rich Brian, Warren Hue, and Higher Brothers’ Masiwei.

The song was first teased in the trailer for the upcoming Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Titled ‘Lazy Susan’, named after the rotating countertop plate found at Chinese restaurants, the track is an upbeat hip-hop cut that sees the four rappers trading verses.

Masiwei kicks off the track with a verse in Mandarin, with Rich Brian following it up by counting his blessings over the past year. “I went through 2020, I could go through anything, I bet / Missin’ shows and I miss my folks / I don’t really miss the ones that never like to see me grow / Yeah, my life be like the moves that you see on Vimeo,” he raps.

21 Savage then slides in with his trademark drawl, rapping in his verse: “I got all my brothers dead or alive (On God) / You know I ain’t friendly, I ain’t givin’ no high fives (You know) / And my bankroll long, it’s like stocks how it rise (Straight up)”.

Hue closes the affair with flair and energy, giving shoutouts to Thundercat, Mac Miller and the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock.

‘Lazy Susan’ marks Brian second collaboration with 21 Savage. The two rappers had previously teamed up on the standalone single ‘Crisis’ in 2017.

In May, Brian and Hue released ‘California’ with fellow Indonesian singer NIKI, which will appear on the label’s upcoming compilation album ‘Head In The Clouds III’. All three artists will perform at the upcoming Head In The Clouds Festival in November alongside Saweetie, Beebadoobee and more.

Last month, 21 Savage featured on the KSI track ‘Number 2’ with Future. Meanwhile, in February, Masiwei released his sophomore full-length album, ‘Dark Horse’.