2AM members in talks for a reunion, their agencies confirm

South Korean boyband 2AM might reunite as a full group after a six year-long hiatus.

According to a report by Herald POP today (May 20), the members are said to be discussing a possible comeback, per Soompi. Jo Kwon‘s agency Cube Entertainment has since confirmed the news, stating that the reunion is “being reviewed positively.”

Im Seulong‘s agency Jellyfish Entertainment and Jeong Jinwoon‘s agency Mystic Story have further supported the claim, saying that they are also considering a possible reunion of the beloved vocal group.

2AM – comprised of Jo Kwon, Lee Changmin, Lim Seulong and Jeong Jinwoon – made their debut in 2008, as a sibiling group of boyband 2PM. Over their seven-year career, the vocal group released four studio albums and three mini-albums before going on hiatus in 2015 after three of the four members left JYP Entertainment.

Meanwhile, 2PM are set to make their comeback later this year, according to the boyband’s label JYP Entertainment. The announcement comes a month after JYP had reaffirmed in April that the K-pop sextet – comprising members Jun. K (fka Junsu), Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung – were in the process of recording their comeback album.

On other K-pop news, French producer DJ Snake has given fans a sneak peek of his supposed collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Yesterday (May 19), the French producer uploaded a four-second snippet of an unreleased song on his Instagram Story, tagging the official Instagram accounts of both Lisa and BLACKPINK.