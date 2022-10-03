2manydjs re-release ‘As Heard On Radio Soulwax Pt.2’ and announce London gig

2manydjs are re-releasing their 2002 LP ‘As Heard On Radio Soulwax Pt.2’ to mark the 20th anniversary, and playing a show in London.

The DJs, brothers Stephen and David Dewaele, will be giving the mix a deluxe reissue treatment, featuring restored photography from Richard Young. The mix will also be available to stream soon for the first time ever.

A new live date for 2manydjs has been set for December 17 at O2 Academy Brixton, with tickets going on sale on October 7 here.

Advertisement

Also known as Soulwax, the Belgian brothers will perform in London alongside Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Kittin, and more “2002-specific” guests that are yet to be announced.

“As ever, it’s Stephen and David Dewaele connecting the past, present and future like no-one else; as they say, ‘doing it the hard way since 2002,'” 2manydjs said about the announcement in a press release.

At the start of this year, David Dewaele told Lauren Laverne about a number of new remixes 2manydjs had worked on, including a 20-minute remix of New Order’s ‘Blue Monday’ for the show’s Desert Island Disco slot.

Speaking about how the song came about, Dewaele said: “We…found all these versions and cover versions and people playing the song ‘Blue Monday’ by New Order. Many years ago, we’d also been sent the multi-track which is the separate elements of that track.”

He added: “Given how seminal that song is, not just for us, but for millions of people, but for us especially…the first gig my brother and I played together…was in 1997. And the first record we put on was ‘Blue Monday’. And as a DJ, you constantly change the records that you play and yet I think there is only a handful of gigs where we didn’t either fully play or tease or didn’t play a little bit of ‘Blue Monday.’”