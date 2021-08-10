Watch a teaser for CL’s long-awaited debut solo album ‘ALPHA’

Former 2NE1 member CL has released a teaser for her much-delayed upcoming debut solo album, ‘ALPHA’.

In the teaser, CL stands in front of a projection of an exploding volcano, with sirens blaring in the background. The words “ALPHA” and “coming soon” are then flashed onscreen at the end of the video.

‘ALPHA’ will be CL’s debut full-length album, following her 2019 comeback project ‘In the Name Of Love‘. The record was initially slated for release in November 2020 but was delayed to make room for further improvements.

During an interview with W Korea in June, the singer explained that she postponed the record’s release after realising that “there were a lot of things I needed to experience in order to learn”.

“After working with a team I created on my own, there were a lot of new things I learned and discovered. I want to release it sometime in the summer,” she added. By the end of July, her agency Very Cherry announced that ‘ALPHA’ is slated for release this month. However, an exact release date and further details have yet to be revealed

Back in February, CL released a brand-new song dedicated to her late mother titled ‘Wish You Were Here’. In an Instagram post, the K-pop star said she wrote ‘Wish You Were Here’ for her mother and her family, adding that it is also dedicated it to “anyone else who misses a loved one”.

In other 2NE1 news, fellow former member Minzy recently released ‘Teamo’, which is her first Korean-language single in over a year, and the first release under her own company, MZ Entertainment. Last year, the singer released the single ‘Lovely’ independently prior to the establishment of her own label.