Ex-2NE1 member Minzy announces solo concert in Manila this June

South Korean singer Minzy, a former member of K-pop girl group 2NE1, is set to perform in Manila this year.

Concert organiser Neuwave Events & Productions recently announced on Twitter that Minzy is set to bring her upcoming first Asia tour ‘Glee’ to Manila, Philippines this June.

“I’m ready to bring the house down at my upcoming concert in Manila,” Minzy said in an accompanying promotional video. “I promise everyone that this concert will be legendary and unforgettable.”

“This isn’t just a concert, it’s a party that everyone can enjoy together. So grab your crew, make some noise, and let’s show Manila what we’re made of,” she added.

Minzy’s upcoming Manila concert will take place on June 4 at the The New Frontier Theater in Manila. Ticketing details are set to be released soon. Keep an eye out on this page for more details.

Get ready, Manila! You heard it right! #Minzy is bringing her FIRST solo concert in Asia to The New Frontier Theater on June 4, 2023.🪩

The accountment comes just weeks after Neuwave Events & Productions postponed the K-pop concert ‘Epicon’. That event was initally set to be held on April 1 at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Ground in Manila, and was to feature Minzy and Sandara Park.

In a statement about the postponement, Neuwave said that the decision was “due to unforeseen circumstances” and that the situation was “beyond our control”.

