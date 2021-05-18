2NE1’s Sandara Park pens heartfelt letter on departure from YG

Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park has written a heartfelt farewell letter about her departure from longtime agency YG Entertainment.

The 36-year-old K-pop star took to social media to air her feeling about leaving her label of 17 years. She traced chronicled her journey with YG, sharing how she “fell in love” with her colleagues and “grew along with the company” during her almost two-decade-long stint.

“Those years have been like a dream, filled with immeasurable memories and stage performance with my crew that blew people away,” she added. “When 2NE1 broke up, it felt like everything was falling apart.”

She then looked back on the past five years, following 2NE1’s split, noting that she had challenged herself “with the mindset that I was starting all over again.” The singer pointed out that those years turned into a “great asset” for her.

“It is with excitement that I look ahead to the next act in my life which could be my biggest challenge yet as I leave my nest,” Park added. “Goodbyes are always the hardest to do but I take a deep breath and take a big step closer to my dream and the people who have stood by me, waiting for me to take that step.”

The artist closed off the letter with a message of gratitude towards her fellow 2NE1 bandmates, Minzy, Park Bom and CL. She expressed her well wishes and desire that the group will someday reunite again. “[I] pray that we will be together as one in person or together in spirit someday,” she wrote.

Minzy has since commented on Park’s post with the message, “Sister, fighting!”, written in Korean. Meanwhile, CL also reacted with a simple cherry emoji comment.

Earlier this week, YG Entertainment announced that Park would be leaving the agency after 17 years. She is the last member of 2NE1 to leave the agency, following Minzy and Park Bom in 2016, and CL in 2019.