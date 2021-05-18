2PM to return with new music in June, JYP Entertainment confirms

K-pop veterans 2PM will make their long-awaited musical comeback in June.

The boyband’s agency JYP Entertainment confirmed the news on May 18 in a statement to Star News Korea. “2PM is preparing to make a comeback in late June. We will announce the exact date once it is confirmed,” it said, according to Soompi.

The announcement comes a month after JYP had reaffirmed in April that the K-pop sextet – comprising members Jun. K (fka Junsu), Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung – were in the process of recording their comeback album. However, an official release date and a title for the upcoming project have not yet been revealed.

News of 2PM’s comeback surfaced at the start of the year when JYP revealed that the group were preparing for their return. However, at the time, Taecyeon – who was filming the hit TV series Vincenzo with Song Joong-ki – said that the reunion plans remained uncertain and nothing was “set in stone yet”.

The upcoming comeback will mark 2PM’s first return to music as a full group since their 2016 album ‘Gentlemen’s Game’. The boyband went on hiatus in 2017 after several of the members enlisted into the South Korean armed forces to complete their mandatory military service. Junho, who was the final member to enlist, was officially discharged earlier this March.

Meanwhile, 2PM labelmates TWICE have also been confirmed to be making their comeback next month. Earlier this month, the group released a teaser of their upcoming mini-album, ‘Taste Of Love’, which will be released on June 11.