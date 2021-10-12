2AM to make long-awaited comeback after seven-year hiatus

South Korean boyband 2AM are set to back their long-awaited comeback next month with a new mini-album.

On October 12 at midnight KST, the quartet announced their long-awaited return on their brand-new social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter. The boyband dropped a teaser photo alongside a schedule for their forthcoming fourth mini-album titled ‘Ballad 21 F/W’.

The project, which will be their first release since 2014’s ‘Let’s Talk’ is set to be released on November 1 at 6pm KST. Pre-orders for the upcoming release will open tomorrow (October 13).

According to the timetable, the group will release various concept photos, the mini-album’s tracklist and a number of teasers over the coming weeks. Fans can also look forward to two music videos, with one set for release on November 1 and a “live version” dropping on November 2.

In addition, labelmate and 2PM member Junho and actor Kim So-hyun are set to star in the music video for 2AM’s upcoming single, according to a report by South Korean news outlet SpoTV News.

Earlier this year, news outlet Herald POP, reported that the members had been discussing a possible comeback. At the time, Jo Kwon‘s agency Cube Entertainment said in a statement that the reunion was “being reviewed positively.”

Im Seulong‘s agency Jellyfish Entertainment and Jeong Jinwoon‘s agency Mystic Story had also supported the claim, saying that they were also considering a possible reunion of the beloved vocal group.

2AM – comprised of Jo Kwon, Lee Changmin, Lim Seulong and Jeong Jinwoon – made their debut in 2008, as a sibling group of boyband 2PM. Over their seven-year career, the vocal group released four studio albums and three mini-albums before going on hiatus in 2015 after three of the four members left JYP Entertainment.