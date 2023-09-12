2PM’s Lee Junho announces 2023 ‘The Moment’ Asia fanmeeting tour

South Korean singer and actor Lee Junho, a member of K-pop boyband 2PM, has announced his new 2023 ‘The Moment’ Asia fanmeeting tour.

Today (September 12), Lee Junho and JYP Entertainment announced the upcoming fanmeeting tour on Twitter. ‘The Moment’ will feature eight shows from October to December this year.

The 2023 ‘The Moment’ Asia fanmeeting tour will kick off in Taipei, Taiwan on October 14. Thereafter, the K-pop idol will hold events in Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Jakarta and more in November.

In early-December, the 2PM member will head to Hong Kong and Singapore, before wrapping up his fanmeeting tour in Bangkok, Thailand on the 10th.

More details about Lee Junho’s 2023 ‘The Moment’ Asia fanmeeting tour are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for Lee Junho’s 2023 ‘The Moment’ Asia fanmeeting tour are:

OCTOBER

14: Taipei, Taiwan

NOVEMBER

04: Macau, China

11: Manila, the Philippines

18: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

25: Jakarta, Indonesia

DECEMBER

02: Hong Kong, China

08: Singapore, Singapore

10: Bangkok, Thailand

