2PM’s Taecyeon says a group reunion this year is “not set in stone”

Ok Taecyeon of boyband 2PM says that the group might not reunite this year after all.

During a recent interview with 1st Look Magazine, where he discussed his latest role in the South Korea television drama Vincenzo, Taecyeon revealed that the veteran K-pop group might not make their long-awaited comeback this year.

Contrary to an earlier statement made by the group’s agency JYP Entertainment in January, Taecyeon said that “it’s not set in stone yet whether we’ll be able to make a comeback this year”, as translated by Soompi. However, he also noted that the group is currently “planning” for a reunion in the future.

Advertisement

“Because we’ve been on hiatus for over five years, the members are in the midst of seriously discussing what side of the group we can show [through the comeback], so please wait just a little longer,” he added.

The JYP Entertainment group has been on hiatus since 2017, after a number of the member enlisted into the South Korean armed forces to complete their mandatory military service. Their last release was their 2016 album ‘Gentlemen’s Game’, which featured the single ‘Promise (I’ll Be)’.

Taecyeon’s new comments echo an interview he did with South Korean publication Singles last month. At the time, the singer said that he was “uncertain” is the reunion would happen this year due to “overlapping” situations.

The singer-turned-actor then added that the delay is, in part, due to the group not seeing eye-to-eye on the direction of their new music as “all of the members write music [and] each member has something different in mind”.