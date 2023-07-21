2PM’s Taecyeon announces 2023 ‘Speciality’ Asia Fanmeeting tour

2PM member Taecyeon is set to visit Asia in the coming months for his upcoming 2023 ‘Speciality’ Fanmeeting tour.

Today (July 21), Taecyeon announced that he will be touring Asia this September and October, as part of his upcoming 2023 ‘Speciality’ Fanmeeting tour.

The fanmeeting tour will kick off on September 16 in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei. In the same month, Taecyeon will also host events in Manila, the Philippines and Hong Kong, China.

The singer will the bring his ‘Speciality’ Fanmeeting tour to Bangkok and Jakarta in October. Notably, all dates of Taecyeon’s upcoming tour will take place on a Saturday, with the exception of the Hong Kong show.

More details for the upcoming fanmeeting tour have yet to be released. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The dates for Taecyeon’s 2023 ‘Speciality’ Asia Fanmeeting tour are:

SEPTEMBER

16 – Taipei, Taiwan

23 – Manila, the Philippines

29 – Hong Kong, China

OCTOBER

14 – Bangkok, Thailand

21 – Jakarta, Indonesia

Taecyeon is currently starring in the KBS K-drama series Heartbeat, alongside D.P.’s Won Ji-an. The K-pop idol plays Seon Woo-hyeol, a vampire-human hybrid who desperately wants to become fully human.

In a glowing four-star review of the series, NME‘s Rhian Daly said Taecyeon “shines as a comic lead” in the K-drama. “His reactions to the shiny, new things he doesn’t understand – self-service kiosks, taxis, mobile phones – are perfectly wide-eyed and delightfully amusing,” she added.