Here are the nominees of the 31st Hanteo Music Awards

The nominees for the 31st Hanteo Music Awards have been announced, featuring the likes of NewJeans, ENHYPEN, aespa and more.

The 31st Hanteo Music Awards, which will celebrate the best of K-pop in 2023, is set to take place on February 17 and February 18 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul.

A total of 50 acts have been nominated for Artist of the Year, including the likes of girl groups NewJeans, (G)I-DLE and aespa, as well as boyband SEVENTEEN, SHINee and ENHYPEN. The criteria for this award will be based on a mix of the Hanteo Global score (50 per cent), global voting score (20 per cent) and judging score (30 per cent)

Meanwhile, 10 boyband are up for Rookie of the Year (Male), including KOZ Entertainment’s BOYNEXTDOOR, SM Entertainment newcomers RIIZE and Boys Planet winners ZEROBASEONE.

Six girl group have been nominated for Rookie of the Year (Female). They include up-and-comers KISS OF LIFE, Modhaus’ first group tripleS, as well as two bands featuring LOONA members, Loossemble and ODD EYE CIRCLE.

Voting for the 31st Hanteo Music Awards is open through the Whosfan mobile application, and will be available until January 17 at 6 pm KST. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The nominees for the 31st Hanteo Music Awards are:

Artist of the Year

aespa

AKMU

ATEEZ

BOL4

BOYNEXTDOOR

BSS

CIX

CRAVITY

D.O.

Dreamcatcher

ENHYPEN

EPEX

EXO

(G)I-DLE

ITZY

IVE

J-hope

Jeon Somi

Jihyo

Jimin

Jisoo

Jungkook

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Chan-won

MONSTA X

NCT

NCT 127

NCT DOJAEJUNG

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

P1Harmony

Red Velvet

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

STAYC

Stray Kids

Taemin

Taeyang

Taeyeon

THE BOYZ

TREASURE

TWICE

TXT

V

Xdinary Heroes

Young Tak

ZEROBASEONE

Rookie of the Year (Male)

8TURN

AMPERS&ONE

BOYNEXTDOOR

EVNNE

FANTASY BOYS

n.SSign

PLAVE

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Rookie of the Year (Female)

KISS OF LIFE

LIMELIGHT

Loossemble

ODD EYE CIRCLE

tripleS

YOUNG POSSE

Emerging Artist Award

ATBO

B.I

Billlie

EPEX

Kep1er

Kwon Eun-bi

LUN8

TEMPEST

THE NEW SIX

VIVIZ

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE

Post Generation Award

AB6IX

CIX

CRAVITY

Jeon Somi

Jung Dong-won

Lee Chan-won

LUCY

P1Harmony

STAYC

TREASURE

VANNER

VERIVERY

Weeekly

WEi

Special Award (Virtual Artist)

ISEGYE IDOL

MAVE:

PLAVE

SUPERKIND

Special Award (Trot)

Hwang Young-woong

Jang Min-ho

Jung Dong-won

Lee Chan-won

Park Seo-jin

Young Tak

Special Award (Band)

FTISLAND

Jung Yong-hwa

LUCY

NELL

Nerd Connection

ONEWE

THORNAPPLE

Xdinary Heroes

Young K

Special Award (Ballad)

BOL4

D.O.

Kim Jae Hwan

Kim Sejeong

Lee Seok Hoon

Naul

Parc Jae Jung

Taeyeon

Younha

Special Award (Hip-hop)

B.I

Crush

BIG Naughty

Epik High

Jessi

Giriboy

Loco

Sik-K