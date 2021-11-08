34th Awit Awards: Zild, Unique Salonga, Leanne & Naara and more nominated

The 34th Awit Awards has revealed the 2021 nominees, which include Zild Benitez, Unique Salonga, Leanne & Naara, and more.

The annual Filipino music awards ceremony revealed the list on Saturday (November 6). This followed its list of fan-voted Peoples’ Voice categories, which the Awit Awards revealed last month.

Leanne & Naara have garnered seven nominations, including Song Of The Year (‘Who’s Gonna Love You’), Best R&B Recording (‘Too Soon’), and Album Of The Year (‘Daybreak’). The duo join Benitez and Salonga in the latter category, who are nominated for their respective albums ‘Pangalan’ and ‘Homework Machine’.

Leanne & Naara tie with Ben&Ben, who are also nominated for the same number of categories. The nine-piece’s song ‘Di Ka Sayang’ is nominated for both Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year.

Meanwhile, P-pop group SB19‘s ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’ is nominated for Music Video of the Year alongside Kiana V and Oh, Flamingo!.

Also nominated are Rico Blanco, The Itchyworms, Zack Tabudlo, Juan Karlos, SUD, IV Of Spades, Clara Benin, Autotelic, Jason Dhakal, August Wahh and Keiko Necesario.

The winners will be announced on November 29 in a virtual ceremony that will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.

To see the full list of nominees at the Awit Awards, head to their Facebook page here.

The nominees for the biggest categories at the Awit Awards 202 are:

Album Of The Year:

Unique Salonga – ‘Pangalan’

The Itchyworms – ‘Waiting for the End to Start’

juan karlos – ‘Diwa’

Leanne & Naara – ‘Daybreak’

Zild – ‘Homework Machine’

Song Of The Year:

Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin – ‘Paubaya’

Danielle Balagtas – ‘Marupok’

Ben&Ben – ‘Lifetime’

Ben&Ben – ‘Di Ka Sayang’

Leanne & Naara – ‘Who’s Gonna Love You’

Zild – ‘Dila’

Record Of The Year:

KZ Tandingan – ‘Marupok’

Moira dela Torre – ‘Paubaya’

Rico Blanco – ‘This Too Shall Pass’

Ben&Ben – ‘Di Ka Sayang’

Zack Tabudlo – ‘Nangangamba’

Leanne&Naara – ‘Who’s Gonna Love You’

Zild – ‘Dila’

Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist:

Regine Velasquez – ‘Mahal Ko O Mahal Ako’

Moira dela Torre – ‘Paubaya’

Keiko Necesario – ‘Right Next To You’

Miss Ramonne – ‘Agsardeng’

Shaina Opsimar – ‘Lunod’

Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist:

Sam Mangubat – ‘Kulang ang Mundo’

TJ Monterde – ‘Puhon’

Zack Tabudlo – ‘Nangangamba’

Noel Cabangon – ‘Pipiliin Pang Maghintay’

Quest – ‘Tuloy Tuloy’

Music Video of the Year:

Kiana V – ’No Rush’ (Jade Regala, Chapters)

Oh, Flamingo! – ‘Naubos Na’ (Kyle Quismundo)

SB19 – ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’ (Justin de Dios)

Zild – ‘Dila’ (Daniel Aguilar)

Nicole Asensio, Chito Miranda – ‘Poblacion’ (Gorio Vicuna)

Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist:

Ben&Ben – ‘Doors’

Ben&Ben – ‘Di Ka Sayang’

SB19 – ‘Hanggang sa Huli’

SUD – ‘Dumaloy’

IV of Spades – ‘Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)’

Best Pop Recording:

Kyryll – ‘Gunita’

Earl Generao – ‘Sumayaw (Sa Kanya-Kanyang Kwarto)’

Rico Blanco – ‘Happy Feelin’’

Autotelic – ‘Bago’

Zack Tabudlo – ‘Nangangamba’

Best Rock/Alternative Recording:

Silent Sanctuary – ‘Himala’

The Itchyworms – ‘Armageddon Blues’

The Knobs – ‘Paalam’

SUD – ‘Dumaloy’

IV of Spades – ’Sailing Multi (Sa Panaginip)’

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Recording:

Arvey – ‘Umaga’

Juss Rye – ‘Subtle Energy’

Alex Bruce – ‘Yakap’

Elijah & KNTMNL – ’88’

NOBRVND, Chelly – ‘Sinayang’

Best R&B Recording:

Concious & The Goodness – ‘Previously, On’

August Wahh – ‘Elated’

Kyryll – ‘Gunita’

Jason Dhakal – ‘g00dnIght’

Leanne & Naara – ‘Too Soon’

Best Collaboration:

Moira dela Torre and Agsunta – ‘Kahit Kunwari Man Lang’

TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan – ‘Simula’

Juan Karlos and Gloc-9 – ‘Sampaguita’

Christian Bautista and Janine Teñoso – ‘Bukas Wala Nang Ulan’

Jr Crown, and Kevin Yadao – ‘Bestiny’

Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist:

Matty Juniosa – ‘Sayaw ng Mga Tala’

Bryant Dagdag – ‘Di Na Bale’

Benedict Cua – ‘Di Namalayan’

Rob Deniel – ‘Ulap’

James Gulles – ‘Hinungdan’

Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist:

Trisha Denis – ‘Liliwanag’

Fana – ‘Out’

Daze – ‘1996’

TJane Plaza – ‘Somebody’

TJane Plaza – ‘Sana’y Tayo Pa’

Jenn Clemena – ‘A.A’