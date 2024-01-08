Here are all the performers and winners of the 38th Golden Disc Awards

The 38th Golden Disc Awards were held over the weekend, with SEVENTEEN and NewJeans taking home the grand prizes for the night – view the full list of winners below.

On January 6, the 38th Golden Disc Awards was held at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia. Hosted by Sung Si-kyung and Cha Eun-woo, the awards ceremony honoured the best South Korean music released from mid-November 2022 to early-November 2023.

SEVENTEEN and NewJeans took home the grand prizes for album and song of the year respectively, making them the biggest winners of the night. The two acts, along with IVE and BTS‘ Jungkook also won several awards in the best album and song categories, while Stray Kids were named Global K-pop Artist.

The event also featured a range of performances, from rookie K-pop acts like ZEROBASEONE and BOYNEXTDOOR to classical vocal group La Poem, the latter of which performed a medley of some of the past year’s biggest hits.

SEVENTEEN sub-unit BSS were joined by bandmate Dino for a performance of their hit single ‘Fighting’, with the full group later performing their 2023 singles ‘Super’ and ‘God of Music’. Fellow HYBE boybands ENHYPEN and Tomorrow X Together also performed some of their latest tracks, and the latter’s Yeonjun also covered Taemin’s ‘Guilty’.

Song of the Year winners NewJeans performed their winning single ‘Ditto’, as well as ‘Cool With You’ from their latest mini-album ‘Get Up’. Powerhouse girl group IVE also put on a show with hits like ‘Baddie’ and ‘I Am’. Meanwhile, STAYC performed a medley of iconic girl group tracks along with their singles ‘Teddy Bear’ and ‘Bubble’.

Awards ceremony hosts Sung Si-kyung and Cha Eun-woo also collaborated on a special duet, while LE SSERAFIM teamed up with legendary South Korean rock band YB for their songs ‘Unforgiven’ and ‘Fire in the Belly’. The veteran act later went on to perform some of their own hits.

Other performances from the night include Parc Jae-jung’s ‘Let’s Say Goodbye’, as well as covers of BLACKPINK and IU by members of BOYNEXTDOOR and ZEROBASEONE respectively. Stray Kids also put on an explosive performance of ‘Megaverse’, ‘S-Class’ and ‘Hall of Fame’.

See the full list of winners for the 38th Golden Disc Awards below:

Album of the Year

SEVENTEEN – ‘FML’

Digital Song of the Year

NewJeans – ‘Ditto’

Best Album

‘MY World’ – aespa

‘Dark Blood’ – ENHYPEN

‘I’ve Mine’ – IVE

‘Golden’ – Jungkook

‘Unforgiven’ – LE SSERAFIM

‘ISTJ’ – NCT Dream

‘FML’ – SEVENTEEN

‘5-Star’ – Stray Kids

‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’ – Tomorrow X Together

‘Youth in the Shade’ – ZEROBASEONE

Best Digital Song

‘Queencard’ – (G)I-DLE

‘Fighting’ – SEVENTEEN BSS (featuring Lee Young-ji)

‘I Am’ – IVE

‘Flower’ – Jisoo

‘Seven’ – Jungkook (featuring Latto)

‘Unforgiven’ – LE SSERAFIM (featuring Nile Rodgers)

‘Ditto’ – NewJeans

‘Let’s Say Goodbye’ Parc Jae-jung

‘Super’ – SEVENTEEN

‘Teddy Bear’ – STAYC

Rookie Artist of The Year

FIFTY FIFTY

ZEROBASEONE

Best Producer

Min Hee-jin

Next Generation

BOYNEXTDOOR

Popular Artist

Jisoo

Lim Young-woong

Indonesia Fans Choice Award

Tomorrow X Together

Global K-pop Artist

Stray Kids