3OH!3 make comeback on new single ‘Lonely Machines’ with 100 Gecs

3OH!3 have shared their first new music in four years – hear the 100 Gecs-featuring ‘Lonely Machines’ below.

The song follows the duo’s most recent album, 2016’s ‘Night Sport’.

“If you start to google ‘is 3OH!3…’ it autofills to ‘still together?’” the duo’s Sean Foreman said in a statement announcing the comeback.

“Well, it’s about time we answer that question with a resounding ‘um… well… we never really… um… YES!!!’

“About a year ago, Nat and I found ourselves unsigned, unmanaged and frankly, under no pressure to just create and have fun – so we did just that. Magically, as we started to write, we got in touch with Matt Galle and partnered with Photo Finish [Records].

“The creative energy and motivation that we had for our first album felt recaptured. It just feels good again; unforced. And I believe the new music is a representation of that freedom.”

‘Lonely Machines’ is the latest in a long line of recent 100 Gecs collaborations. Back in September, the pair teamed up with Rico Nasty on ‘IPHONE’, before teasing yet another collaboration with the rapper.

The duo also collaborated with Fall Out Boy and more on their recent album ‘1000 Gecs & the Tree of Clues’, a remix album of their 2019 debut ‘1000 Gecs’.

Reviewing ‘1000 Gecs & the Tree of Clues’, NME wrote: “No sound is off limits in the glitchy, genre-splicing world of 100 Gecs: Dylan Brady and Laura Les filter jarring sonics into a DIY blender to see what undefinable concoction materialises,” adding that the album provides “an exhilarating snapshot of pop’s alternative future”.