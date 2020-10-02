5 Seconds of Summer’s Ashton Irwin drops second solo single

5 Seconds of Summer‘s Ashton Irwin has dropped his second solo single today (October 2), the powerful and electric ‘Have U Found What Ur Looking For’.

The single follows the release of the highly emotive ‘Skinny Skinny’, Irwin’s debut solo single, with both singles taken from his forthcoming solo debut album, ‘Superbloom’, out October 23.

An accompanying visualiser for the track premiered today. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Irwin explained the origins of ‘Have U Found What Ur Looking For’, saying, “We wrote the song in an hour and it inspired my mission statement for my whole year”.

“We were like, ‘oh my God, we could actually make a record in quarantine’. It made us chase it down like a pack of wolves. With its mix of heavy guitars, dreamy soundscapes, indelible hook and lyrics about finding your way out of the abyss, it set a template for the record both sonically and thematically.

“It has a positive uplifting tone but it’s also about being in a fog of depression”.

The new single was the catalyst for Irwin’s forthcoming album. With 5 Seconds Of Summer’s touring schedule wiped due to the cornovirus, Irwin prodcued ‘Superbloom’ at home in Los Angeles with his producer housemate, Matt Pauling.

Irwin explained that his first collection of songs are about “childhood, about alcoholism, depression, body dysmorphia, death, addiction, despair and hope”.

“I had to reach a certain level of lyrical maturity in order to write about something I actually cared about,” he said. “I think it’s always important as an artist to have a mission statement, like, ‘why do you make music? Why do you write the lyrics you write?’.”

“The journey I was intending was growth, self-understanding, self-reliance when it comes to song-writing and production. The songs I’ve written for this record couldn’t be sung by anyone else but me.”