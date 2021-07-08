50 Cent announces he’s working on a new celebrity battle rap show

50 Cent has announced that he’s working on a new celebrity battle rap television show.

According to Deadline, Unrapped is a competitive hip-hop reality series that will be produced by his G-Unit Film & Television company and SFO Entertainment.

50’s new show will be a contest that features celebrity contestants who will be coached by well-known rap mentors in a battle rap tournament. The weekly show will see contestants go head-to-head until a winner emerges. Casting has already begun for the show.

Advertisement

“I am excited to expand my relationship with ABC,” 50 said in a statement. “Unrapped brings G-Unit Film and Television’s ability to put incredible music and musical talent on screen to the competition space.”

50 (real name Curtis Jackson) will act as executive producer on the show, alongside Antonio Collier, Jon Sheinberg, Susie Ursitti Sheinberg, Gwen Osborne, and Matt Feige.

50 Cent is among the long list of names that have been announced for December’s Once Upon A Time In LA festival.

Snoop leads the bill alongside R&B legend Al Green, with 50, YG and Ice Cube rounding out the slate of headliners. They’ll be joined by a further 59 acts, including Xzibit, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Cypress Hill, and relative newcomers like OhGeesy, Blueface and Kamaiyah.

Meanwhile, three men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing $3million (£2.1million) in cash and jewellery from a business in New Jersey owned by 50 Cent.

Advertisement

Matthew Gale, Richard Murphy and Travis Villalobos are accused of breaking into an apartment building that was leased for a firm owned by the rapper earlier this year, before stealing a huge haul of cash and diamonds.