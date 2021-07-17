50 Cent confirms new album is coming this autumn

50 Cent has revealed that he’s releasing new music this September.

The rapper, actor, producer and businessman has said in a new interview that he plans to share his first new record in seven years soon.

He told The Independent in response to rumours about his long-awaited album, ‘Street King Immortal’: “That original version is not [being released] but I’m releasing new music in September.”

Despite his strong associations and past work with Eminem, who discovered him and signed him to Slim Shady records, 50 Cent said that Em will not feature on the forthcoming record. “I didn’t finish the tracks with him…” he added, referring to some sketches of songwriting the pair did together. “I’m not gonna tell who’s on it because I’m the most exciting person.”

Elsewhere in the interview the rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, said that accusations of homophobia “stings”.

When his past, offensive language was referenced in the interview – for instance in a notorious 2004 Playboy interview where he said he wasn’t “into f****ts” – Jackson reasoned that it could have been attributed to ’90s gangsta rap’s hypermasculine culture.

He went on to say that he features a gay character, Laverne “Jukebox” Ganner, in the new Power spinoff Power Book III and that he did so to honour his late mother’s identity.

When asked if the decision was influenced by the fact that his own mother was gay, Jackson said: “Cos of my mom. She was like that. She had a girlfriend around. These are things that feel like they’re going into the story organically, [so] it works.”

As The Independent notes further, Jackson supported gay marriage during Barack Obama’s presidency and well as Frank Ocean when the artist came out in 2012.

The news follows the rapper’s announcement earlier this month that he is working on a new celebrity battle rap television show, Unrapped.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, meanwhile, premieres tomorrow (July 18) on Starz Play (via Amazon Prime in the UK).