50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while suspended upside down from the ceiling.

50 Cent’s performance spawned a number of memes, with the performer himself now sharing his favourites.

“Who the fvck did this?” he joked, sharing a picture of D12’s Bizarre photoshopped into the upside-down scene from the original 2003 ‘In Da Club’ video, which his Super Bowl entrance had referred to.

“Waiting for @snoopdogg and Dre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again?” he added while sharing another image. 50 Cent also reposted a video of basketball superstar LeBron James, who was spotted singing along and dancing to his performance.

50 Cent’s performance generated plenty of other reactions. You can find some further online response below.

50 cent waiting for his part the whole time #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/cSbGcy9DBJ — Tarun (@Tarun0820) February 14, 2022

50 Cent was a surprise special guest at the show, which also saw performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Anderson .Paak.

Eminem made headlines of his own after taking the knee during his performance, seemingly in tribute to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The NFL has denied reports that it attempted to stop him from doing so.

Dre said yesterday (February 14) that “there were a few things we had to change” in reference to the performance, including references to LA gangs, but said that the political gesture had been Eminem’s own decision.