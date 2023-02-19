50 Cent says he’s contemplating making new music

50 Cent is open to writing new music when the time is right.

The rapper hasn’t released an album since 2014’s ‘Animal Ambition’, choosing instead to focus on other projects.

In a new interview with Billboard, Cent was asked whether he “misses” being in the recording studio and he admitted he would consider the possibility of new music if it aligned with his other endeavours.

“I get the attention that I want from music when I want it,” he said. “I just went out and toured 45 countries, and everywhere was sold out. That made me want to offer new music that I could integrate into everything now. I’ve done what I wanted to do in the [sales] capacity. I’ve sold over 35 million records. Not singles — albums.”

Cent also commented on hip-hop recently celebrating its 50th anniversary and how he views his legacy within it. “My run was so uncomfortable that everyone would like to forget that it happened. That’s just the way it is with the artist community.

“I didn’t come in being friendly because I had to find a way into it — not find a way to be good enough to work in the community. The biggest compliment in the early stages was that artists felt like they’d made it when they got the deal. You had to earn the right to have the deal.”

Cent has worked on numerous media projects recently, announcing earlier this year that he was going to helm a “modern” version of Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile, which Eminem had given his blessing to. Last year, he released a documentary about hip-hop’s history with violence, Hip-Hop Homicides, which investigates the death of a number of rappers including XXXTentacion, Pop Smoke and more.

The rapper is set to perform as a special guest at Wireless this summer, while Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe will all play as UK exclusive headliners