NIKI, Rich Brian and XG lead 88 Degrees And Rising line-up in Jakarta

88rising has today (July 25) announced the line-up for 88 Degrees And Rising in Jakarta, Indonesia.

88 Degrees And Rising is a new single-day event that will take place on September 9 in Jakarta, Indonesia at JIExpo. Confirmed to perform are hometown heroes NIKI, Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Stephanie Poetri, along with other artists on the 88rising roster.

Other acts who have to tapped to perform at 88 Degrees And Rising are XG, MILLI, Atarashii Gakko! and Spence Lee.

Check out the full line-up fr 88 Degrees And Rising below.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10am local time on Tuesday, August 1 via the official 88rising website. Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

The line-up for 88 Degrees And Rising is:

NIKI

Rich Brian

XG

MILLI

Stephanie Poetri

Warren Hue

Atarashii Gakko!

Spence Lee

The news comes a day after 88rising announced the expansion of its Head In The Clouds festival into Guangzhou, China. It is currently unclear if Head In The Clouds will return to Jakarta this year.

The festival made its Jakarta debut in December last year and scored a four-star rating. Noting the intense heat, NME wrote: “Ultimately, a pitch-perfect first impression is difficult to achieve. HITC Jakarta’s debut was delightful enough for music fans who were looking for something fresh. Let’s hope that next year’s performers can handle the infamous Jakarta heat better.”

NIKI is also set to perform two headlining shows in Jakarta following the 88 Degrees And Rising set. She will perform at JIExpo Hall D2 on September 26 and 27 as part of her globe-spanning ‘Nicole’ world tour.