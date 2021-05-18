88rising announces benefit concert with CL, NIKI, RZA and more

88rising has announced a virtual benefit concert featuring performances and appearances by CL, RZA, NIKI and many more artists.

Titled Asia Rising Together, the event will air on May 26 via 88rising’s YouTube channel and social media platforms at 7pm Pacific time.

The list of performing acts features 88rising roster names alongside other prominent artists. Korean acts yoonmirae, Seori, Bizzy, and Day6’s Eaj are set to perform, along with Indonesian singer NIKI, rapper Guapdad 4000, singer-songwriter Audrey Mika, and J-pop group Atarashii Gakko!.

Asia Rising Together will kick off with a “special introduction” by CL, along with guest appearances by Wu-Tang Clan ringleader RZA, writer Ocean Vuong, and rapper Dumbfoundead.

Also performing are mxmtoon, Audrey Nuna, Luna Li and KOAD. See the full line-up below.

Asia Rising Together, which is presented in partnership with Netflix, will “highlight artist stories and identity” and was timed to Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Billboard reports.

Donations from the event will benefit Asian Mental Health Collective, and the event will also “spotlight” the organisations Vietnamese American Community Center of the East Bay, Mama Los Angeles and Burdock Media.

In a statement, 88rising CEO and founder Sean Miyashiro talked about the label’s commitment to “elevate AAPI voices, to raise awareness for issues affecting our AAPI community, and to denounce anti-Asian hate”.

“We are proud to bring this benefit concert along with our many other AAPI-focused initiatives to the forefront so that everyone can have a hand in making the world a more peaceful place,” he said.

“This is a really unique livestream centered around family and culture,” Audrey Mika told Billboard. “I filmed part of my set with my mom and sister, and being able to share our Japanese roots on this platform is really special to me. I hope this shows everyone you can chase your dreams, stay true to yourself, and be proud of who you are in the process.”