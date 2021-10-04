88rising founder says more K-pop collaborations on the way following ‘Shang Chi’ soundtrack

88rising founder Sean Miyashiro has teased that the Asian-centric record label will feature more collaborations with South Korean musicians moving forward.

In a recent interview with Yonhap News Agency, Miyashiro – who executive produced the soundtrack for Marvel’s Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings – said the inclusion of more Korean artists on the soundtrack “happened quite naturally”, noting that “there was no planned strategy”. However, he also added that with the success of the album, such collaboration might be more commonplace in the future.

Notably, the Shang Chi soundtrack featured K-pop idols and singers such as DPR IAN, DPR Live, BIBI, GOT7’s Mark Tuan and Seori, as well as American musician Anderson .Paak, who is of Korean descent.

“You’ll see a lot more presence in terms of collaboration between 88rising and Korean artists, whether it be as simple as one song together or maybe very large-scale projects,” said Miyashiro.

Miyashiro also recalled being inspired by Korean music growing up: “I was so inspired by not just the music, but how serious these artists took their craft. You can feel in their delivery how skilled they were and how much they truly respected and loved hip-hop culture.”

Elsewhere in the interview Miyashiro also spoke about the relationship 88rising has with the many Asian musicians featured on the soundtrack. Aside from the Korean artists, the record also included Rich Brian, NIKI, Warren Hue, Masiwei of Higher Brothers, Keshi and more. “All the artists that were on this record are our friends, people that we’ve always wanted to do things with, and have really great relationships with,” Miyashiro added.

Since its inception in 2015, 88rising has expanded its operations to include its own festival, multiple compilation albums, a TV and film deal, Japanese and Filipino imprints, a radio station, and its soundtrack for Marvel’s first Asian superhero film, Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.