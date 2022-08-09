88rising confirms dates for Head In The Clouds festival in Manila

88rising has confirmed the dated for its upcoming debut in Manila for the Head In The Clouds festival.

The hip-hop label took to social media on Tuesday morning (August 9) to announce that the Philippine leg of its Head In The Clouds festival is currently scheduled to take place on December 9 and 10 at the SM Festival Grounds in Paranaque City, Manila.

A lineup has yet to be announced. Passes to the festival are scheduled to go on sale this Thursday, August 11 at 10am local time. Passes can be bought via SM Tickets.

88RISING PROUDLY ANNOUNCES HEAD IN THE CLOUDS MANILA! DECEMBER 9 & 10 SM FESTIVAL GROUNDS, PARAÑAQUE CITY 2-DAY passes to Head In The Clouds Manila go on sale this Thursday, August 11 10am MNL TIME!!! Passes available at https://t.co/yUXNrVgwMg ⛅🇵🇭⛅🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/yAFSff5umk — 88rising (@88rising) August 9, 2022

Earlier last week (August 2), 88rising also announced that the festival will be heading to Jakarta, Indonesia on December 3 and 4. Tickets went on sale on August 4, and are available for purchase here.

The Manila and Jakarta legs of Head In The Clouds will mark the debut of the festival in the Southeast Asian countries. The festiva’s debut in the two countries was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but got sidelined due to the height of the pandemic – Rich Brian, Joji, Dumbfoundead, Stephanie Poetri and Higher Brothers were confirmed to be part of the lineup then.

When 88rising announced the confirmation of the Jakarta leg for this year, they teased the inclusion of two Indonesian artists, Rich Brian and NIKI to the lineup with pictures of them.