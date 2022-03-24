88rising confirms Head In The Clouds festival in Jakarta this year, teases Rich Brian and NIKI

88rising has confirmed its Head In The Clouds festival will head to Jakarta this year, teasing the involvement of its Indonesian signees Rich Brian and NIKI.

On March 24, the label and media company shared a post on Twitter with the caption ‘To Jakarta with love, we will be seeing you #HITCJAKARTA2022′ alongside pictures of Brian and NIKI, two of the label’s biggest stars hailing from Indonesia.

TO JAKARTA WITH LOVE. WE WILL BE SEEING YOU ❤️❤️‍🔥 #HITCJAKARTA2022 pic.twitter.com/ILzQ8VdtGD — 88rising (@88rising) March 24, 2022

The label had previously attempted to hold the Head In The Clouds festival in Jakarta back in 2020, but had to call off the concert due to pandemic-related concerns. Rich Brian, Joji, Dumfoundead, Stephanie Poetri and Higher Brothers were among the acts originally slated to perform at the March 2020 event, which was scheduled to be held at the JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta.

The label will decide soon if tickets for the postponed 2020 event will still be honoured for 2022, the label said in response to a query in the comments of their announcement.

We will let you know soon!!! — 88rising (@88rising) March 24, 2022

Just yesterday (March 23), 88rising announced an edition of Head In The Clouds in Pasadena, California on August 20 and 21. In December 2021, the first edition of the festival was held at the Rosebowl stadium in Los Angeles. It featured Day 6’s Jae, DPR LIVE, DPR IAN and BIBI.

At the time, 88rising founder Sean Miyashiro told NME he was planning to establish the festival in five locations worldwide, including a leg in London.

In January, Brian dropped the surprise EP ‘Brightside’, which featured a collaboration with fellow Indonesian 88rising artist Warren Hue in ‘Getcho Mans’.