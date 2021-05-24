88rising announces new ‘Head In The Clouds 3’ single ‘California’ by Rich Brian, NIKI and Warren Hue

88rising has announced a new single ‘California’ by its Indonesian artists Rich Brian, NIKI and Warren Hue will land this week.

The track, which will appear on the label’s upcoming compilation ‘Head In The Clouds 3’, will arrive May 27. Check out the single art, as shared by Brian, and a 10-second preview of the song – comprising strums of acoustic guitar – below:

‘California’ will be the second preview of ‘Head In The Clouds 3’, following Hue’s solo single ‘Too Many Tears’, which is the album’s lead single. The label had teased the collaboration in the final seconds of the video for ‘Too Many Tears’, which dropped last week.

Details about ‘Head In The Clouds 3’, including a tracklist and release date, are still scarce. Previous editions – the second one released in 2019, and the first in 2018 – have featured the likes of Swae Lee, Major Lazer, Playboi Carti, Chung Ha and Phum Viphurit, alongside the label’s artists Joji, Jackson Wang, Stephanie Poetri and August 08, not to mention Brian and NIKI.

Head In The Clouds is also the name of 88rising’s annual Los Angeles festival, which was due to launch a Jakarta event last year until the pandemic hit.

Warren Hue is the newest face on ‘California’, having made his 88rising debut earlier this year on the solo single ‘Omomo Punk’ and as a guest on the Atarashii Gakko! single ‘Freaks’.

Rich Brian and NIKI had busy years in 2020, with the former dropping the ‘1999’ EP and the latter her debut album ‘Moonchild’. Brian’s latest single was ‘Sydney’, released in March, while ‘California’ will be NIKI’s first release of 2021.