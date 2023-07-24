88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival announces expansion into Guangzhou

88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival has announced its expansion into Guangzhou, China.

Today (July 24), the festival – which focuses on Asian artists – took to social media to confirm that it will venture into China for the first time in September. While further details including a line-up and venue have yet to be announced, Guangzhou’s edition will be a two-day affair on September 23 and 23.

Head In The Clouds Guangzhou will mark the festival’s first time expanding into the wider Asia region after expanding into Jakarta, Indonesia and Manila, Philippines last year. Earlier this year, Head In The Clouds also ventured into New York for the first time, apart from its usual Los Angeles event.

Besides announcing Head In The Clouds Guangzhou, 88rising has also confirmed the date for Head In The Clouds’ return to Jakarta, Indonesia on September 9. A venue and line-up have yet to be announced. Stay tuned to NME for more updates.

Are you ready, Jakarta? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6FjjKb3rvn — Head In The Clouds Jakarta (@hitcjakarta) July 24, 2023

Following Head In The Clouds Jakarta, 88rising will host a special showcase as part of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on September 15. Confirmed to perform so far are Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, Warren Hue, XG, BIBI, MILLI and Atarashii Gakko!.

Head In The Clouds Jakarta’s debut in December last year scored a four-star rating. Noting the intense heat, NME wrote: “Ultimately, a pitch-perfect first impression is difficult to achieve. HITC Jakarta’s debut was delightful enough for music fans who were looking for something fresh. Let’s hope that next year’s performers can handle the infamous Jakarta heat better.”