88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival unveils Manila lineup: Joji, NIKI, Jackson Wang and more

The lineup for Head In The Clouds festival’s upcoming debut in Manila has been revealed, featuring Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji, Jackson Wang, ex-Day6 member eaJ and many more.

The Philippine leg of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival is currently scheduled to take place on December 9 and 10 at the SM Festival Grounds in Paranaque City, Manila, and will see the aforementioned acts joined by the likes of J-pop stars YOASOBI, J-idol performance unit Atarashii Gakko! BIBI, Warren Hue, Ylona Garcia and Zack Tabudlo among others. DJ and producer ZEDD will also be performing as a special guest at the festival.

“I am so excited to perform at the inaugural Head in the Clouds Manila. I missed y’all and it’s time to bring it to the Philippines,” Rich Brian said in a statement, while PARADISE RISING’s Ylona Garcia also shared that she was grateful to be part of Head In The Cloud’s Manila debut, adding: “It’s been a while since I’ve seen my fans back home. Can’t wait to see each and every one of them!”

Ticket sales will begin via SM Tickets this October 5, with a two-day General Admission pass available at PHP9,888. The organisers are also offering a limited VIP package at PHP12,888, though no further details on the package’s benefits have been shared.

The festival will also be heading to Jakarta, Indonesia on December 3 and 4 to complete Head In The Cloud’s debut in the Southeast Asian region. Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji, Jackson Wang, (G)I-DLE, and ex-Day6 member eaJ will headline the festival, with a special guest appearance by Kaskade. YOASOBI and BIBI double up their duties alongside MILLI, Warren Hue, Ylona Garcia, and Atarashii Gakko!, while Indonesian metal trio Voice of Baceprot will also perform.

Tickets for the Indonesian leg went on sale on August 4, and are available for purchase here.

The debut in both countries was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 and featured Rich Brian, Joji, Dumbfoundead, Stephanie Poetri and Higher Brothers as part the lineup, but was postponed due to the height of the pandemic.

The full lineup for Head In The Clouds Festival Manila is:

Joji

Jackson Wang

NIKI

Rich Brian

eaJ

YOASOBI

Adawa

Akini Jing

Atarashii Gakko!

BIBI

Elephante

GUAPDAD 4000

JinxZhou

MANILA GREY

MILLI

Spence Lee

Stephanie Poetri

Warren Hue

Ylona Garcia

Zack Tabudlo

ZEDD