88rising launches new Japan-based imprint, 88INFINITY

88rising has launched a new Japanese sub-label called 88INFINITY.

The new sub-label kicked off with its first release yesterday (July 7): dance music duo Rhyme So’s latest single ‘Poseable’.

Details on 88INFINITY are still scarce, but it marks 88rising’s second country-specific sublabel or imprint – the first being Philippines’ Paradise Rising, which launched last year with the compilation release ‘Semilucent’.

Advertisement

Rhyme So have released a music video for ‘Poseable’, starring veteran Japanese actress Mari Natsuki, best known for voicing Yubaba in Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away, along with other Japanese influencers and dancers.

The clip was shot in an iconic capsule hotel in Shinjuku and an Izakaya restaurant in Shibuya. Watch the ‘Poseable’ music video below:

‘Poseable’ aims to remind people to stop obsessing about one’s self-image and just stay true to themselves. The music duo’s RHYME explained the single’s message as “going back to the roots and honouring Grandma’s sense and allowing her to be the tastemaker, as she knows what’s up when it comes to quality and the original recipe for success.”

‘Poseable’ marks the pair’s first release of the year. Last year, the duo put out three singles – ‘HOT’, ‘Psyche’ and ‘Fashion Blogger’.

Advertisement

Rhyme So – comprising producer/DJ Shinichi Osawa (aka Mondo Grosso) and Australian multi-hyphenate Rhyme – made their debut as a group with the single ‘Just Used Music Again’ in 2019. They also appeared on 88rising’s compilation album ‘Head In The Clouds II’, alongside artists like NIKI, Rich Brian and Joji.