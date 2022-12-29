88rising Radio announces end of broadcast

Two years after its initial launch, 88rising Radio has come to an end.

On December 29, the official 88rising Radio social media announced the end of its broadcast. “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the end of 88rising Radio. Over the last 2.5 years, we have used our platform to share the incredible art of Asian artists from around the world. There was no other place quite like 88rising Radio. We thank you for your support, contributions, and love,” its statement read.

A firm explanation or reason for the radio station’s broadcast was not shared.

Read the full statement below.

88rising Radio was a multi-genre radio channel that featured 24/7 commercial-free programming, and began broadcasting at 12pm EST on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in partnership with US broadcaster SiriusXM.

88Rising Radio debuted with a 24-hour takeover by artists from the label’s roster and other Asian talent. Those participating included Yuna, Dumbfoundead, beabadoobee, Phum Viphurit, Japanese Breakfast and Keshi. Dumbfoundead also hosted an 88rising Radio programme called Dumb Early.

Earlier this month, 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival made its long-awaited debut in Jakarta, Indonesia. The festival – which featured performances from Rich Brian, Jackson Wang, Joji, NIKI and more – received a four-star rating from NME‘s Felix Martua.