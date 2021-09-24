88rising announces second Paradise Rising compilation of Filipino artists “both homegrown and diasporic”

Paradise Rising, the Filipino imprint of the label 88rising, has announced its second compilation, ‘Semilucent 2’.

Announced today (September 24), the compilation will be released October, over a year after Paradise Rising’s debut compilation ‘Semilucent’. That five-track project featured the artists Jason Dhakal, Leila Alcasid, Moophs, Fern., Massiah and Kiana V.

Though it didn’t name the artists involved, ‘Semilucent 2’ will feature “a new ensemble of artists both homegrown and diasporic”, Paradise Rising said. The EP will be released October 4.

This is the second upcoming compilation by 88rising: the label has been teasing ‘Head In The Clouds 3’ for some time now, releasing the singles ‘Too Many Tears’ by Warren Hue; ‘California’ by Rich Brian, NIKI and Hue; and ‘Don’t Go Changing’ by Paradise Rising’s latest signee Ylona Garcia. The Filipino-Australian singer made her label debut in March with the single ‘All That’.

88rising recently produced the soundtrack for the latest Marvel movie Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

The label’s artists – Hue, NIKI, Brian, Masiwei, Guapdad 4000 and more – contributed to several songs on the release, which also featured guests like Anderson .Paak, Rick Ross, JJ Lin and more.