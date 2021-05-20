88rising teases third ‘Head In The Clouds’ compilation

88rising has teased a third edition of the label’s compilation series, ‘Head In The Clouds’.

The announcement was hidden in the final seconds of the music video for Indonesian rapper Warren Hue’s brand-new single, ‘Too Many Tears.’ At the end of the music video, Hue’s labelmates and fellow Indonesians Rich Brian and NIKI make a brief cameo, standing with him on a sun-kissed platform.

After a few seconds soundtracked by delicate guitar, a simple title screen appears, reading: ““California”, Head In The Clouds 3, May 27th.”

Advertisement

Watch Hue’s video for ‘Too Many Tears’ here:

88rising’s previous compilations, ‘Head In The Clouds’ and ‘Head In The Clouds II’, were released in July 2018 and October 2019, respectively. The first compilation contained guest features from Famous Dex, Goldlink and Playboy Carti. It spawned singles including ‘Midsummer Madness,’ a collaborative effort between Joji, Rich Brian, Higher Brothers and August 08.

The second compilation in the series, on the other hand, featured contributions from Phum Viphurit, Chung Ha, Jackson Wang, Swae Lee, and more.

This teaser comes after 88rising’s announcement on Tuesday (May 18) of a benefit concert for the Asian Mental Health Collective titled ‘Asia Rising Together’, commemorating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Featuring mxmtoon, Atarashii Gakko!, NIKI and Day6’s Eaj, the festival will air on May 26 through the label’s social media platforms and Youtube channel. CL will kickstart the event with a “special introduction”, while RZA, Dumbfoundead and writer Ocean Vuong will also make special appearances at the festival.

Advertisement

88rising also recently inked a deal with Sony Pictures TV to develop film projects involving Rich Brian and Dumbfounddead. Additionally, the collective has plans to develop television series, including a maiden project centered around Asian and Asian-American culture.