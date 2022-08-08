88rising’s Head In The Clouds Festival teases Manila event

88rising has teased that its music festival Head In The Clouds will be heading to Manila, Philippines for the very first time.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

The music label took to social media on August 7 to break the news, tweeting: “PHILIPPINES LET’S PLAY” and tagging the official account of Head In The Clouds Manila. No confirmed dates or artists to perform at the festival have been announced as of yet.

Advertisement

88rising notably has a strong following in the Philippines, and has also started a Philippine-centric label, Paradise Rising in July 2020. The first group of artists that were signed were Jason Dhakal, Kiana V, Fern., Leila Alcasid and Massiah. All of them contributed to the label’s first release, the compilation album ‘semilucent’.

Earlier last week (August 2), 88rising also announced that the festival will be heading to Jakarta, Indonesia on December 3 and 4. Tickets went on sale on August 4, and are available for purchase here.

The Manila and Jakarta legs of Head In The Clouds will mark the debut of the festival in the Southeast Asian countries. The festiva’s debut in the two countries was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but got sidelined due to the height of the pandemic – Rich Brian, Joji, Dumbfoundead, Stephanie Poetri and Higher Brothers were confirmed to be part of the lineup then.

When 88rising announced the confirmation of the Jakarta leg for this year, they teased the inclusion of two Indonesian artists, Rich Brian and NIKI to the lineup with pictures of them.

TO JAKARTA WITH LOVE. WE WILL BE SEEING YOU ❤️❤️‍🔥 #HITCJAKARTA2022 pic.twitter.com/ILzQ8VdtGD — 88rising (@88rising) March 24, 2022

Warren Hue, who is also part of 88rising’s roster and could be part of the two shows later this year, released his debut album recently. The album, ‘Boy Of The Year’ was given a four-star treatment over here at NME, with Rhian Daly citing it as “one of the most accomplished debuts in recent memory”.

Advertisement

NIKI will also be releasing an album this week, titled ‘Nicole’. It will feature the three singles she has released this year, ‘Before’, ‘Oceans & Engines’ and ‘High School in Jakarta’, alongside nine new tracks.

88rising will also host a North American stop for Head In The Clouds later this month. Set to take place in Los Angeles, the festival will feature performances from Jackson Wang, Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji and more.