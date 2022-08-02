88rising’s Head In The Clouds Jakarta to take place this December

88rising has announced the dates and venue for its upcoming Head In The Clouds festival in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Announced via social media this morning (August 2), it has been confirmed that the highly anticipated festival is scheduled to take place on December 3 and December 4 at the Community Park PIK2.

A lineup for the festival has yet to be announced, although a previous teaser from 88rising indicates that Rich Brian and NIKI will perform at the two-day event.

Advertisement

Tickets to Head In The Clouds Jakarta will go on sale on Thursday (August 4) at 10am local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

88RISING PROUDLY ANNOUNCES HEAD IN THE CLOUDS JAKARTA! DECEMBER 3 & 4 AT COMMUNITY PARK PIK2 2-Day passes to Head In The Clouds Jakarta go on sale this Thursday, August 04 10am JKT TIME Passes available at https://t.co/tv9aURFnuO ❤️🌤❤️☁️ pic.twitter.com/TLPMs7epZi — 88rising (@88rising) August 2, 2022

In other 88rising news, rapper Warren Hue recently released his debut album, ‘Boy Of The Year’. The album received a stellar four-star review from NME, with reviewer Rhian Daly calling it “one of the most accomplished debuts in recent memory”. Daly praised Hue as “a young artist, far from his peak, already making undeniably great work,” but noted an over-reliance on the word “bitches” on the record.

Meanwhile, labelmate NIKI will release her upcoming album ‘Nicole’ on August 12 before embarking on her very-first solo tour in North America in September to promote the album. It starts off in Vancouver on September 8 and culminates in California on October 22.

88rising will also hold its Los Angeles run of Head In The Clouds later this month featuring performances from Jackson Wang, Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji and more.