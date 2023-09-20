(G)I-DLE, Hyoyeon and more join line-up of ‘9 Wave Music Festival’ in Malaysia

Popular K-pop acts (G)I-DLE, Girls’ Generation‘s Hyoyeon and more will perform at ‘9 Wave Music Festival’ in Malaysia this November.

‘9 Wave Music Festival’ will be held at the Surf Beach at Sunway Lagoon in Subang Jaya, Malaysia on November 11. So far, four K-pop acts have been added to the line-up of the upcoming festival, including (G)I-DLE, Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon, former Super Junior-M member Henry Lau and ‘Way Back Home’ singer SHAUN. More performers are expected to be announced soon.

According to the official ‘9 Wave Music Festival’ website, the event will be a “one-of-a-kind experience that transcends traditional boundaries and expands the possibilities of live entertainment”. In addition, the festival is said to have “multiple stages and visual art installations” during its run.

Tickets for ‘9 Wave Music Festival’ will be available in four tiers, from RM268 for early bird general access to RM1,088 for VIP standing. Keep tabs on this page for the latest ticketing and line-up information for the upcoming event.

