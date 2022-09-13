9m88 drops new music video for ‘Star’, featuring production by Silas Short

Taiwanese singer-songwriter 9m88 has released the music video for ‘Star’ from her eclectic second album, ‘9m88 Radio’.

The music video was released on September 13, and sees the Silas Short-produced single interpreted in black and white as 9m88 wanders through a 1940’s glam-themed dream, replete with big hair and sequins as she sings “I’m so tired / Can’t keep my concentration aligned / Taking off my bras and braces / I still cannot feel sublime.”

Watch the music video for ‘Star’ below.

Advertisement

9m88 released her sophomore record ‘9m88 Radio’ on August 8. The album includes the previously released singles ‘A Merry Feeling’ with Layton Wu, and ‘Tell Me’, which involved Sendai producer-DJ Mitsu The Beats, which were both were shared in 2021. The album also notably features collaborations American rapper Oddisee and South Korean singer-songwriter and producer SUMIN.

Prior to the release of ‘9m88 Radio’, 9m88 also released two singles earlier this year: her collaborative cover of Madonna’s ‘Material Girl’ with Joanna Wang, and ‘Dear Astrologist’, a collaboration with rapper Kumachan.

In an interview with NME earlier this year ahead of the album’s release, 9m88, real name Joanne Tang, shared that the album was meant to break barriers between her and non-Mandarin listeners. “I’m trying to break my first impressions – I want to break my own barriers,” she said, explaining, “I think I’ve done enough to try to fit in with this Mandopop scene… To be honest, people outside of Mandarin-speaking areas don’t really know what I’m doing.”

9m88’s debut full-length LP ‘Beyond Mediocrity’ was released in 2019 and featured a collaboration with Taiwanese singer Leo王.

The singer is set to join Chinese singer Lay Zhang of the K-pop boyband EXO at the upcoming MetaMoon Music Festival in New York at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on November 26. The festival will also feature performances from Asian artists such as Karencici, ØZI and Sury Su, who will be performing in the US for the first time.